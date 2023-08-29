Carroll and Bishop Dwenger began Tuesday night’s game at Shields Field in the midst of a heavy downpour, but the rain was long gone by the time Nick Butler broke a scoreless stalemate to give the Chargers a 1-0 victory.
“It was a scrappy win, hard tackles, lots of fouls,” Carroll coach Zack England said. “We did well, we had a ton of shots and limited them, they only had two shots for the game. So overall, it was pretty good.”
The Chargers (6-2) nearly scored several times in the second half, including a left-footed touch by Liam Ormiston two minutes into the period that was just to the right of the goal, and an on-target shot by Derek Lanning that was saved by Saints goalkeeper David Anderson midway through the half.
Carroll put more pressure on Anderson as the clock ticked down and the teams fought frantically for a winner. One Carroll header bounced right toward the Saints keeper, he later dove to block a shot and, with 12 minutes to go, tipped another over the crossbar.
“I had another fantastic ball to me over the top. Volleyed it with my left foot, and it was screaming top right, and I don’t know how he saved it, but he did,” Butler said. “Tipped it over the crossbar.”
But the junior’s winner came less than a minute later on an assist from Finn Stafford.
“We were just knocking on the door, and finally we were able to put one away,” Butler said. “Finn played me a fantastic ball over the top. It was a perfect ball right to my feet, I was one-on-one with the goalie. All I had to do was finish it.”
England said the eventual goal was impressive given the caliber of saves Anderson had already made.
“Their kid made some great saves that most high school kids don’t make. So it was a great finish on a good ball,” England said.
Carroll senior goalkeeper Dominic Dempsey made two saves in Carroll’s fourth straight shutout win.
“Goalkeeping has been really good. We’ve been solid in the midfield the last couple weeks, better in the back,” England said. “So overall, I think as a group, we’re defending pretty well.”
The loss ends Bishop Dwenger’s unbeaten streak. The Class 2A No. 9 Saints (3-1) opened the season with wins over Leo, DeKalb and Canterbury.
England said his team didn’t mind the soggy start to the match.
“It was tough, we don’t play on turf that much, and the rain added another factor, but they did a good job, they handled it,” England said.
Halfway through a 16-game regular season, England said the Chargers are starting to come together.
“I think right now, they’re working hard. I think we’ve kind of figured out where players should be here in our midfield a little bit,” England said. “They’re competitive, they work hard, so I’m excited for the rest of the season.”