Bishop Dwenger’s theme of the week was trust – and that trust was put to the test in the final minute of Friday night’s game at Homestead.
The Spartans were trailing the Saints 14-10, but Homestead was quickly moving down the field toward a go-ahead touchdown.
With 34.3 seconds left on the clock, Homestead quarterback Peyton Slaven took aim downfield on third and 13 from the 26, Bishop Dwenger safety Max Carey picked off the pass intended for Grant Leeper, ending Homestead’s comeback attempt.
“I was surprised myself. I was like, did I actually catch that?” Carey said. “I’ve got the ball in my hand, so it worked out in the end.”
The 14-10 Saints win was the first against the Spartans (3-1) since 2018. Since then, Homestead won by two points in 2019 and in triple overtime in 2020.
The dramatic victory also means that Bishop Dwenger can remain in the SAC title hunt as the Saints join Homestead and Snider at 3-1.
“I told coach (Dan) Knepper, a couple years ago it was the exact same play and they hit it for the win, and he swallowed that one pretty hard, he took it personally. That was a little redemption there, so I’m very, very happy for him, he works his tail off,” Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said.
Aside from the game-icing interception, most of Bishop Dwenger’s highlights came early in the game. The Saints recovered a Homestead fumble to end the Spartans’ first possession, and while the ensuing drive went nowhere, Bishop Dwenger quarterback Sam Campbell got the next going with a 40-yard pass to Stellan Ruston. A few plays later, Teddy Steele capped the drive with a 4-yard carry for a touchdown at 1:24 in the first quarter.
Another long pass, a 46-yarder to Carter Minix early in the second quarter, was ultimately for naught as a 39-yard field goal attempt went wide.
The Saints added to their lead with a Tobias Tippmann 13-yard touchdown run at 3:18 in the second quarter that gave Bishop Dwenger a 14-0 halftime lead.
But Homestead showed more fight in the second half: A Bishop Dwenger fake punt on fourth down backfired when the pass attempt fell incomplete, and the Spartans successfully converted on fourth down to set up a 1-yard touchdown carry by Kam Johnson at 5:59 in the third.
An apparent C.J. Davis kickoff return for a touchdown was called back due to penalties, and Aiden Shepherd recovered a Bishop Dwenger fumble to give the Spartans another chance to tie the game. That drive ended when Slaven was sacked on third down, and Homestead trailed 14-7 at the end of the half, but Homestead pulled closer when Nico Stavretis hit a 34-yard field goal at 7:20 in the fourth.
For much of the second half, the Saints had no answer for Homestead junior running back and slot receiver Brett Fuchs, who accounted for 100 receiving yards and 82 rushing yards.
But just when a Homestead go-ahead touchdown seemed inevitable, Carey was able to act on a few lessons from practice this week.
“We learned that they like to drag and come back, so I knew there was always going to be someone coming back, and they like to run those deep verts,” Carey said. “I was there.”