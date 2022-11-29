The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 61st Men's Induction Class on Tuesday, and the newest group of inductees includes three honorees with Northeast Indiana ties.
The class includes James Blackmon Sr., a 1983 McDonald's All-American at Marion who coached the Bishop Luers boys to two state titles and is now coach at Marion, Huntington High School graduate Richard Butt, who went on to lead Liberty Center and Lakeland to sectional titles, and Henry Chapman, one of the first black athletes to play varsity basketball at North Side and Allen County's first 1,000-point scorer. Chapman passed away earlier this month.
The 2023 Induction Class will be honored with an afternoon reception at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle on March 22, and a banquet at Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis that evening.
Blackmon Sr. averaged 32.6 points per game as a senior at Marion, including 52 points in a double overtime loss to Anderson in the state semifinal. He was named captain and Outstanding Senior in his final year at Kentucky. He led Bishop Luers to Class 2A titles in 2008 and 2009 and then coached the Giants to a 3A title in 2016.
Richard Butt led tiny Liberty Center to a county title and a 1964 sectional title as a coach when the school had an enrollment of just 67 students. He won three sectional titles with Lakeland between 1964 and 1973, and in 1983 he was one of five Indiana coaches selected to lead basketball clinics in four African nations.
Chapman and teammate Charlie Lyons were the first two black players to play varsity basketball at North Side. He finished his high school career in 1955 with 1,124 career points, and he played in a 1955 loss to Gary Roosevelt, 68-66, in the state finals afternoon game despite suffering frostbite the night before. He went on to barnstorm with and against the Harlem Globetrotters and worked for International Harvester for 31 years. He was a member of the inaugural North Side Hall of Fame class in 2015.
The rest of the induction class includes the late John DeVoe, the first president of the Indiana Pacers; the late Henry Ebershoff, who played at Lafayette Central Catholic and Purdue; former Terre Haute South player Brian Evans, who was a Big Ten Player of the Year at Indiana; Oscar Evans of Shortridge, Vincennes and Butler; Indianapolis Washington's Darrin Fitzgerald, who still holds Butler's single-game scoring record; Dennis Goins of Rushville; the late Ken Gunning of Shelbyville and Indiana; Jack Hogan of Broad Ripple and DePauw; Kirk Manns of North Judson and Michigan State; Eric Montross, a Lawrence North and North Carolina player who went on to play in the NBA for nearly a decade; Drake Morris of East Chicago Washington and Purdue; the late Jim Oler of Economy High and Florida State; the late Phil Snodgrass of Kennard and Ball State and Brad Stevens, who played at Zionsville and DePauw and went on to coach Butler and the Boston Celtics.
The 2023 Silver Medal award winner is Mike Lightfoot, who coached at Bethel for 30 years.