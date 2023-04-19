North Side pitcher Ty Hoover sent a text message to coach Mike Werling the night before the Legends faced New Haven at Parkview Field on Wednesday to let him know he wanted to take the mound against the Bulldogs.
The Legends opened the season with nine consecutive losses and Hoover craved a chance to end that streak, Werling said.
“I knew that New Haven had nothing on me,” Hoover said. “I knew I was going to go out there and pump the zone the whole entire game.”
Hoover didn’t know when he sent the text that his coach had already decided the junior would be starting in the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic at the TinCaps’ downtown stadium.
Once Hoover had the ball, he did exactly what he set out to do, striking out eight with only one unintentional walk and giving up one unearned in eight innings to help the Legends notch their first triumph of the season, 2-1 in 10 innings.
“It just feels surreal in the moment,” said Hoover, who had never pitched more than five innings in a game. “Just crazy. I was able to command my fastball more than I’ve ever been able to, just get the outside black every single time.”
Hoover had to do what he did for North Side to win because his counterpart, Bulldogs starting pitcher Braeden Deyer, was every bit as good, working nine innings and giving up one unearned run while striking out 12.
Deyer also knotted the score at 1 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out, line-drive RBI single to right center. He had a chance to play the hero in the bottom of the seventh, as well, but with two on and one out, he lined into a double play at first base to end the threat.
In the 10th, the Bulldogs (3-6), who have lost four in a row, turned to reliever Mason Ehrman, who got off to a shaky start, hitting Aristotle Hackbush in the helmet and giving up a single to Tayoung Holley to put runners on first and second.
Then, with Alex Konz up, Werling called for a sacrifice bunt.
“You put the ball in play, things are going to get crazy,” the North Side coach said.
That they did as Konz bunted up the first-base line. New Haven catcher Mason Knoch fielded the ball and fired to first, but Konz was was hit by the throw and the ball deflected down the right-field line, giving Hackbush a chance to score the go-ahead run.
Sophomore Jamison Tindall, who worked two scoreless innings in relief to garner the win, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to clinch the victory. Sam Golden led off the inning with a double for New Haven, but he overran second and was tagged out diving back.
“If we’re going to do it, this is the place to do it at,” said Werling, who coached his first game at Parkview Field. “We’ve got great weather, beautiful stadium. If there’s anywhere it’s going to go 10 innings, it needed to be here, for sure.
“If 10 is where we need to be, we’ve been an eight all year long. We were missing that one piece and I think once you get that one win the whole mentality changes. ... These kids are ready, these kids are excited. You could tell today the whole attitude was shifted.”
The Legends almost did unraveled in the bottom of the eighth after a dropped pop-up, an intentional walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out.
Hoover responded with a strikeout for the first out and a botched suicide squeeze in which the hitter pulled the bat back and the runner coming from third was tagged out easily provided the second.
After a walk loaded the bases again, Hoover whiffed Ethan Goodwin swinging to end the threat and was fired up as he walked off the mound.
“Guy on third base (Golden) kept smiling at me, just looking dead in my eyes,” the pitcher said. “I knew I wasn’t going to let him just walk (home) so I had to show up for my team and that’s exactly what I did.”