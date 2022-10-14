LEO-CEDARVILLE – For the first 55 minutes of the Class 2A girls soccer regional semifinal Thursday, Leo dominated possession and was nearly always in the attacking third of the field. But the Lions were kept off the scoreboard as Western parked its entire team in front of the net.
The No. 7 Lions (16-4) knew the game would open up if they could just get one goal in the back of the net, and that’s exactly what happened: Junior forward Taylor Swygart scored the first goal of the game at 25:04 in the second half, and after that the goals started pouring in.
The Lions came away with a 5-0 victory and will now face their NE8 rival, No. 8 Bellmont (14-5-2), in the regional final at Norwell on Saturday.
After the game, Mike Bitler told his team that the defensive tactics of Western (13-7-1) were a test of their soccer IQ and their ability to handle adversity.
“It’s so rough, and it’s so frustrating, because you’re getting so many opportunities on goal, and it’s just getting deflected, or you’re just missing,” senior midfielder Audrey Abel said. “You have to keep shooting and shooting until you get that one in.”
That one goal finally came 15 minutes into the second half: Abel’s strike hit off the very top of the right post, then bounced right in front of the net and hit off the left post. Luckily, Swygart was waiting in front of the net and got her right foot on the loose ball for the score.
Abel also assisted the second goal at 21:28: She took a shot to the bottom left corner of the net, and right in front of the net junior forward Ella Graves gave the ball a little extra nudge to get it past Western goalkeeper Kyndal Mellady.
“These girls always have my back. They’re always there, running to the goal to finish. We’re just always there for each other,” Abel said.
With about 10 minutes to go, junior defender Phoebe Deal booted a shot from outside the 18-yard box into the back of the net. The crowd celebrated by singing a round of “Happy Birthday” for the defender.
Junior forward Madelynn Beck needed just one right-footed touch to put the Lions up 4-0 with seven minutes to play, and sophomore defender Lauren Cieslinski scored the fifth and final goal.
“Some of the things we were trying to do was penetrate, penetrate with the dribble. They were pushing us out wide, that’s where they wanted us to go, because their strength was central, they stacked all their players in the middle,” Bitler said when asked how his team finally broke through Western’s defenses.
“So penetrating runs, moving off the ball, just not being stagnant offensively. Don’t play into what they were wanting us to do.”
Class 3A
CARROLL 1, MCCUTCHEON 0: At Carroll, the Chargers (15-5-1) scored the lone goal in the first half and kept McCutcheon (13-5-1) off the board. It was the 14th shutout of the season and sixth straight for the Chargers. Carroll will play No. 1 Noblesville (17-1) in the regional finals in Kokomo on Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE 3, HOMESTEAD 0: At Noblesville, No. 17 Homestead’s state title defense came to an end in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals. Homestead (11-6-3) was shut out for the fourth time this season.
Class 2A
BELLMONT 3, HAMILTON HEIGHTS 0: At Arcadia, senior Sydney Keane scored early and often to send the Braves through to the Class 2A regional finals. Keane put Bellmont ahead in the eighth minute, scored again in the 10th and then completed her hat trick a minute before halftime.
Class A
CANTERBURY 5, EASTBROOK 0: At Canterbury, the No. 1 Cavaliers (10-8-2) scored three goals on Eastbrook (6-10-3) in the first half and two more in the second to move on to the regional finals, where they will face No. 6 Faith Christian (16-3) at Taylor.
Gabby Dixon, Lauren Biggs, Sara Grabowski, Olivia Menor and Stella VandeWater all scored goals for Canterbury.