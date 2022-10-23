CHESTERTON – After the Leo girls soccer team lost to Mishawaka Marian at semistate last season on a goal with 20 seconds left, Lions coach Mike Bitler told his players to look at the scoreboard and remember the feeling.
On Saturday at Chesterton, Bitler again pointed the Lions’ eyes toward the scoreboard after the game. This time it showed Class 2A No. 7 Leo as a 1-0 winner over No. 3 Marian and a semistate champion for the first time in program history.
“I just kept telling them, ‘Remember what the scoreboard looked like (last year),’ because it was a hurtful image for them,” Bitler said. “Now, it’s a beautiful, heart-filled scenario.”
The Lions were joined in semistate victory at Chesterton by the Class A No. 11 Canterbury girls, who defeated seventh-ranked Andrean 1-0 in overtime to advance to the state title game for the first time since 2015, in coach Chelsea Dourson’s first season at the helm.
“I’m just so proud of my girls,” Dourson said, her voice breaking. “They have fought so hard (in the playoffs) and every pressure game opportunity we’ve finished and we’ve fought to the finish. That’s what we saw tonight.”
Leo (18-4) will take on undefeated, defending state champion Evansville Memorial in the state championship game on IUPUI’s campus in Indianapolis. Canterbury (12-8-2) will meet No. 1 Park Tudor for the championship at the same location. Dates and times are to be determined.
Saturday ended less happily for the Canterbury boys, who fell to Mishawaka Marian 3-2 in the day’s first game, ending its chances of sending out coach Greg Mauch with an eighth state championship in his final season. Mauch’s Cavaliers coaching career ends after 39 seasons (two JV). He is the only coach to ever lead Canterbury boys soccer.
Leo was scoreless with Marian into the 80th minute a year ago but wasted little time going in front in the rematch. In the 19th minute, Marian tried to head a cross out of the box, but the ball bounced high and landed directly at the feet of junior forward Madelynn Beck, who one-touched it into the lower left corner of the net.
“I was just like ‘Oh, I hope I get a touch on this,’ ” Beck said. “I was really scared, but once I kicked it and I knew it went in, I turned around and everyone’s reaction was so funny because, … they didn’t know it went in yet and then we went crazy.”
The Knights came within oh-so-close to an equalizer less than a minute later as Lizbeth Perez-Solorio put a direct free kick on net and hit the inside of the crossbar. The ball bounced straight down and was outside the line by inches.
From there, the Lions’ defense, which has not surrendered a goal in six playoff games, turned away every Marian rush.
“We just wanted to sit back, have our mid(fielders) sit back and really focus on keeping the ball up and wasting minutes as much as we could,” senior Samantha Sanderlin said.
The nightcap was scoreless through regulation and the first overtime session and looked destined for penalty kicks with neither team attacking particularly aggressively. In the 90th minute, however, with less than four minutes until penalty kicks, Cavaliers sophomore Olivia Menor took a kick-out pass from Gabriella Dixon and lofted a shot high into the air in the direction of the net from 23 yards out. Andrean’s goalkeeper misjudged the ball’s trajectory – significant wind whipped the field all day – and though she got a hand on it, it sneaked over her head and into the back of the net.
“I was taking a shot, but I really didn’t think it was going to go in, I thought the keeper would catch it,” Menor said. “But I was ecstatic, I was so happy and I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it.”
The Cavaliers have a chance at their first state crown since winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. They’ll face a Park Tudor team that beat them 6-0 on Sept. 2.
The Cavaliers were joined in their celebration by most of Canterbury’s boys team, which stuck around after dropping the early-afternoon game. The Cavs were down 3-0 at halftime with an own goal – the result of a miscommunication between goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi and defender Collin Campbell – one of the tallies for the Knights.
Canterbury struck back in the 64th minute when Oliver Mitchell corralled a deflected shot in the box and punched the ball into the lower left corner of the net. Five minutes later, Tavey Ogubi fired a laser from 25 yards into the upper right corner to bring the Cavaliers within one, but the final 11 minutes passed without a tying tally.
Mauch embraced several of his distraught players after the game. He departs with seven state titles and three runner-up finishes.
“I can’t imagine finishing with any other team,” Mauch said. “Everything you can ask for in a team, we had this year. … (Coaching Canterbury) has been my entire life.”
What’s next for the now-former Cavaliers coach?
“My goal has always been to be one of the two old men in the Muppets. I don’t know if I’m Statler or Waldorf, but I’ll figure that out.”