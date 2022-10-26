LEO-CEDARVILLE – The Leo Lions girls came into this season’s state tournament hoping to avenge last year’s devastating semistate loss to Mishawaka Marian.
The Canterbury girls were focused on getting past Blackhawk Christian, who had beaten the Cavaliers in the sectional tournament three years in a row.
Both teams have now crossed those goals off their to-do list, and up next for each is a state championship game against the No. 1 team in their class.
Class 2A No. 7 Leo (18-4) is first up, scheduled to take on No. 1 Evansville Memorial (21-0-1) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium. Class A No. 11 Canterbury (12-8-2) has the final time slot of championship weekend, facing No. 1 Park Tudor (20-1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a great feeling, it’s something we set out for at the beginning of the season, to avenge the semistate loss from last year, and we were able to get that taken care of,” Leo coach Mike Bitler said. “One thing that my assistant, Ted Christle, and I talk about a lot is their tournament experience. They’re a tournament team. A lot of these girls played last year in that semistate game, we brought back eight starters from last year. They have the experience, they have the knowledge, they have the hurt that they felt from last year.”
The Lions have not allowed a goal in six postseason games this year, outscoring their opponents 26-0. But if that looks impressive, check out Evansville Memorial: The Tigers haven’t allowed a goal in 14 matches, dating back to a 2-1 win over Louisville Sacred Heart on Sept. 3. Two of the four goals Evansville Memorial has allowed this season came in a 3-2 win over South Bend St. Joseph in the season opener.
Evansville Memorial, which is second in the state with five state titles, has also won 13 straight state tournament games, including a 1-0 overtime win over Mishawaka Marian in last year’s state championship game. Eight starters have returned from that team.
“Each year it’s not a rebuild, it’s just a reload for them. If we’re going to save our best game of the season for this Friday, that will be fantastic,” Bitler said. “We pride ourselves defensively, not giving up a lot of goals, that’s our strong point so far. We’ve been very stingy with people scoring on us this year as well as last year. That will be our basis for the game. We link very well in the midfield and just create a lot of different opportunities.”
The two stingy defenses will be challenged by similarly prolific offenses, both of which boast numerous scoring threats. Evansville Memorial has scored 103 goals this season: Avarie Zeller and Ella Hamner lead the Tigers with 22 goals each, Kennedy Neighbors has scored 18 goals and Myla Browning has scored 11.
Sixteen different players have scored Leo’s 100 goals this season. Samantha Sanderlin leads the team with 19, Audrey Abel has scored 17, Ella Graves 15, Maddie Schwalm 12 and Taylor Swygart 11.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers will try to turn the tables on Park Tudor, which beat Canterbury 6-0 when they met in the regular season Sept. 2. Canterbury, which previously won state titles in 2014 and 2015, is also looking for its first state title under first-year coach Chelsea Dourson.
“It’s been an absolute ride, such a dream. I just had moved here to Fort Wayne about a year ago, and the way the job lined up – it was not a coincidence at all,” Dourson said. “I had previously coached in Shelbyville, I had coached seven years there for the high school girls. I was just talking to my mom and dad last past week, they said, ‘Isn’t God funny?’
“As a high school senior, I talked about going back and coaching Shelbyville to the state finals. I didn’t get to coach Shelbyville to the state, but here I am coaching the Cavs to the state. And it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Canterbury has only outscored its opponents 53-44 this season, and the Cavaliers’ record stood at 6-8-2 at the end of the regular season. But the Cavaliers say that they have grown and improved drastically in recent weeks.
“We play some of the top teams in the state during our regular-season schedule. That helps mold and form us as a team, and it has helped us and molded us as we’ve gone into the tournament,” Dourson said. “Blackhawk has been a longtime rival for us, and so there was a lot of excitement going into that game and desire to win.
“Once we got past that, it was motivating the girls and telling them that you have a chance to do something that none of you have ever done before.”
Gabriella Dixon is leading the Cavaliers with 16 goals, and Addisen Sigler leads the team with eight assists. Dejanae Butler is leading Park Tudor with 24 goals, but senior midfielder Gretchen Farley, who has scored 17 goals and has a team-leading 22 assists, will have an exceptionally busy day Saturday.
Farley finished fourth as an individual at the 2021 cross country state finals and has qualified as an individual again. She is projected to finish in the top 10 again this year, and the race will be held in Terre Haute at noon – just 61/2 hours before the championship soccer game.