INDIANAPOLIS – The Leo Lions played in their first girls soccer state finals on Friday night, but it was Evansville Memorial that laid claim to every other milestone at Carroll Stadium in the Class 2A state championship, winning 4-0 to give the Tigers their sixth state title.
Evansville Memorial senior midfielder Emma Teague scored three goals to tie the record for most goals in an Indiana girls state finals match. The championship win means the Tigers finished the season with a 22-0-1 record, and they closed out their 2022 season with a streak of 15 straight shutouts.
Evansville Memorial was defending its 2021 state title, which it won by beating Mishawaka Marian 1-0 in overtime.
The Lions (18-5) suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season.
Leo had not given up a goal in the first six games of the state tournament, but that streak came to an end in the 18th minute of the championship match. Hamner, who entered the championship tied for the team lead with 22 goals, needed one touch to give herself an open shot and the second to sink the ball past Leo goalkeeper Mallory Michmerhuizen.
After the Tigers took the lead, Leo had trouble clearing them out from the Lions’ half of the field. Hamner struck again at 9:42 in the first half: Her teammate passed to her while Hamner’s back was to the goal, she was able to turn and dribble into the box with a defender right on her shoulder and then scored on a left-footed strike.
Although the Lions had several dangerous strikes in the final minutes of the first half, the score remained 2-0 at the break.
But the Tigers didn’t waste any time in the second half, and sophomore forward Myla Browning scored on a header from in front of the goal at 37:40.
Hamner completed her hat trick at 27:37 with another left-footed strike, this time into the top right corner of the net.
Leo’s best scoring chance came with 23:41 to play as a strike by Lions senior midfielder Audrey Abel was tipped just over the crossbar by Evansville Memorial’s freshman goalkeeper Emma Teague. The Lions were shut out for just the third time this season.