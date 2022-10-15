OSSIAN – When the Leo girls soccer team lost to Mishawaka Marian in the semistate last season on a goal with 20 seconds left in regulation, Lions coach Mike Bitler told his team to remember the feeling and use it to fuel another deep state tournament run.
Class 2A No. 7 Leo has done exactly that, winning a second straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over Northeast 8 foe No. 8 Bellmont on Saturday at Norwell behind a 47th-minute goal from senior Audrey Abel. The Lions (17-4) will again face Mishawaka Marian next, with a chance to capture the program’s first semistate crown.
“We feel just amazing after coming back here and winning a second time,” Abel said. “One of our goals was to make it to semistate and now that we made it there, we really want to finish this time.”
After the Lions won early in the afternoon, the Class 2A No. 5 Canterbury boys soccer team won the second game of the regional doubleheader, beating sixth-ranked Culver Academies 4-1 on penalty kicks after regulation and overtime ended with the score knotted at 1. Cavaliers senior Abdalla Hammad notched the clinching penalty, which propelled his team to its 17th regional crown, second-most in the state, and first since 2020.
A fierce wind buffeted the field when Leo and Bellmont were playing and it was in Lions’ faces in the first half, leaving the defending regional champs more than satisfied with a scoreless tie at halftime, though they had beaten the Braves (14-6-2), 4-2, when the teams met during the regular season.
“We felt very confident coming out of halftime being tied knowing we’d have the wind in the second half,” Bitler said.
When the second half began and Leo went on the attack. Early in the half, a Bellmont clearance attempt failed, leaving Abel with the ball near the edge of the box.
The midfielder controlled the ball and fired on net. A perfectly placed strike curled into the top left corner, leaving the Bellmont goalkeeper with no chance to make a stop.
“We had a lot of power from the wind added, so we were just trying to take as many shots as we could,” Abel said. “It felt so good, it was so relieving knowing we were ahead 1-0.”
Leo controlled possession much of the rest of the game and Bellmont did not have any significant chances at an equalizer. The Braves’ best chance at a goal came in the first half, when a corner kick led to a scrum right in front of the net, but Lions goalkeeper Mallory Michmerhuizen eventually corralled the ball.
The Lions have won their five playoff games by a combined 25-0.
Bellmont fell short of its first regional title since 2018.
In the late-afternoon contest, Canterbury (16-1-3) and Culver were scoreless at halftime, but it was the Eagles who struck first, scoring on a penalty kick when senior Leo Brummell was tripped up in the box. Brummell pushed the penalty shot past Canterbury goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi, who is set to play college soccer at Indiana next year.
After Culver took the lead, Canterbury immediately pressed forward on offense. Seconds after the opening goal, the Cavaliers earned a direct free kick when forward Donovan Doolittle went down just outside the box.
Doolittle did not hesitate, firing on net before Culver’s defense was set. He sneaked the ball inside the right post and past goalkeeper John Quigg, who had made two spectacular diving saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless.
“We were going to run a play, but I saw the goalie was on his post and I knew I could beat him there,” Doolittle said. “Coaches were yelling at me to just shoot it, shoot it, so I just took a chance.”
The goal came in the 68th minute after Culver scored in the 67th.
In the 80th minute, Culver’s Herman Habermann was dealt a red card for a hit on Canterbury’s Logan Grabowski and on the ensuing free kick, Quigg permitted a rebound to bounce free in front of the net.
Doolittle rushed forward and fired the ball into the goal, but as he did so he also kicked Quigg, who was sprawled on the ground trying to retrieve the ball, in the face.
Quigg was knocked out of the game and the goal was disallowed as a result.
Canterbury coach Greg Mauch did not agree with the decision.
“I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say, but that was a goal,” Mauch said.
In the penalty kicks, Culver’s first attempt sailed wide and Anabtawi saved the second, diving to his left and knocking the ball away, punctuating the stop with an Aaron Rodgers-esque title-belt celebration.
Hammad, Anabtawi’s cousin, was the fourth straight Canterbury shooter to score. After he converted, Hammad thrust both hands in the air as his teammates chased him toward the sideline in celebration.
“It’s one of the best games of our run this year,” Doolittle said.
The Cavaliers were supported in the second half by the Canterbury girls soccer team, which arrived mid-game toting the regional championship trophy it won with a penalty-kick victory over Faith Christian, 1-1 (3-2), earlier in the day.