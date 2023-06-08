WINONA LAKE – Leo golf coach Paul Newberg says the regional round is the most pressure-filled tournament of the year, even more so than the state finals.
And for the second year in a row, the Lions came out ahead when the pressure was really on, defending their title with a team score of 308 at the Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge Golf Course on Thursday.
“Regionals – if you don’t perform, you’re done. Now we’re advancing, and we’re going to the state finals,” Newberg said. “It’s like, you’re there. You don’t go home, you stay and play.
“To come out and do this, it’s really cool, and we hope we can go represent our conference and our area and hold up well in Carmel and play some good golf.”
Homestead placed second with a score of 312 and Northridge was third at 315, claiming the last team qualifying spot at next week’s state finals, which will be held at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Justin Hicks was Leo’s low-scorer with an even-par 71. Wes Opliger shot 77, Patrick Judd 85, Caden Matthias 75 and Brooks Opliger 87. The Lions have now claimed three regional titles, with the first coming in 2005. Leo also qualified for the state tournament as a team for the third time, as the Lions have never advanced by taking second or third at a regional.
“The mindset was, we’re looking to win. We knew we could do it, we did it last year, and just stick to the same way we’ve been playing all year, and we’ll be fine,” said Hicks, a junior. “We didn’t really do anything that well, we were just really scrappy. We made pars and saved stuff and got up and down when we needed to.”
Stonehenge had not hosted a regional tournament since 2018, but Hicks said he and his teammates made the drive out to Winona Lake to practice as often as possible. Even so, the course proved to be more challenging than it was during practice rounds.
“We played Tuesday, and the course was a lot harder today. They sped the greens up, put some pins in some tough spots, and it was a challenge,” Newberg said. “The thing you talk to the kids about is you have to be leery of bad bounces. You can get bounces in places you don’t normally get, and it can kick right or kick long, and you have to be really be careful and know what to do. It’s all a part of the game plan.”
Homestead was led by sophomore Ryan Parker, who shot 77. Karson Cabe and Jack Burda each shot 78, Caden Baker shot 79 and Noah Lancz 85. The Spartans advance to the state finals for the 12th time overall and the first time since a four-year streak that ran from 2014 through 2017.
One of the day’s best performances did not lead to a trip to Prairie View. Bishop Dwenger’s Alex Holder, brother of Purdue Fort Wayne golfer and former Saint Nick Holder, shot a 1-under 70 to lead the Saints, who finished fourth with a score of 321, six shots behind Northridge. In previous years, the top five individuals at each regional advanced to the state finals, but when the IHSAA realigned the state tournament to increase the number of regionals from five to six – with three teams from each regional still qualifying for the state tournament – the number of individual qualifiers from each site was decreased to two so that the overall number of golfers at the state finals could remain around 100.
Since Westview’s Silas Haarer and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller each shot 69 – and neither of their teams advanced – Holder missed out on a ticket to the state finals despite finishing third overall.
Haarer won a one-hole playoff with Miller to claim individual medalist honors.
Warsaw was one stroke behind Bishop Dwenger in fifth with a score of 322, led by Austin Craig’s 75. East Noble was sixth at 326, led by Caden Anderson’s 76. Carroll’s Joe Sellers shot 77 to lead the Chargers to a seventh-place finish with a score of 327. Blackhawk Christian was 13th at 367, led by Gavin Haiflich’s 74.
Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick and Kam Hoag, who competed as individuals, shot 76 and 77, respectively. Wawasee’s Vaughn Dyson shot 76 and his Warriors teammate Preston Sherer shot 82. Garrett’s Carter Demske shot 77, Bishop Luers’ Alex Schenkel and Jax Mickley shot 87 and 97, respectively, and Heritage’s Sam Oberley shot 88.