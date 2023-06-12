When Leo teed off at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel last June, it was the first time the Lions had appeared at the state tournament as a team since 2005.
This year, Leo comes into the state's biggest stage as back-to-back regional winners. The Lions, who were ranked No. 9 in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll, handled the hard and fast course at Stonehenge Golf Course better than any other team at Thursday's Warsaw Regional, winning with a team score of 308, four strokes ahead of runner-up Homestead.
"They were really trying to adjust to the speed of the greens, because they were so much faster than they were in our practice rounds, and just manage the golf course a little bit," Leo coach Paul Newberg said. "It was really hard getting up and down, and even some spots on the greens weren't good to be on because you were putting downhill or downwind. But they did a really good job of that."
Brooks Opliger will be the first Leo golfer to tee off today, starting his round on the first hole at 9:03 a.m. The Spartans, the only other area team competing today and Wednesday, will start on the 10th hole at 9:48 a.m.
Leo junior Justin Hicks, who finished fourth overall at last week's regional with an even-par 71, has already had a few memorable rounds at Prairie View: In the second round of last year's championship, he shot an even-par 72 to finish tied for seventh with two-day score of 146 (+2). At the State Preview tournament in early May, which was also played at Prairie View, Hicks shot a 1-under 71 to finish tied for third. The Lions finished 11th in a field of 20 teams, including 17 teams which were ranked in the top 20 at the time.
While most of the team was far behind Hicks at that round at Prairie View – Wes Opliger shot a 77, and the other three team members shot 87 or higher – the Lions have hit on all cylinders at several tournaments in the weeks since. Leo won its own invite with a school-record 288 (4-over par), with all four scorers shooting between a 70 and a 74. Three Lions shot in the 70s to defend Leo's NE8 title, winning with a team score of 305, and all four scorers came in at 77 or under to win the Hawk Invite on May 30 with a score of 291.
Freshman Caden Matthias has also been a bright spot for the Lions: He shot 73 at the East Noble sectional to finish tied with Wes Opliger for third and help Leo to its second straight sectional title. He followed that up with a 75 at the Warsaw Regional last week.
Homestead was ranked 20th in the state-wide poll at the end of the regular season, but the Spartans put it all together at the Canterbury Sectional at Chestnut Hills earlier this month: Karson Cabe was the individual medalist after carding a 4-under 68, while his teammates Jack Burda and Ryan Parker also shot under par, allowing Homestead to win the title with a score of 283.
Because of the IHSAA realignment which increased the number of golf regionals from five to six, there will now be 18 full teams in the field, up from 15. Still, No. 1 Westfield and No. 2 Guerin Catholic could once again go head-to-head for the title. Guerin won the championship by one stroke last year, 602 to 603, and the Shamrocks beat the Golden Eagles at last week's Harrison Regional, 297 to 304.
The lowest regional score belonged to No. 3 Hamilton Southeastern, which won the Muncie Central Regional with a score of 289. The Royals will be paired with Homestead for today's round.
Since the first IHSAA state golf final in 1931-32, only three golfers have defended an individual title, most recently South Bend Clay's Jeremy Wilkinson, who won in 1994 and 1995.
But Valparaiso junior Aidan Gutierrez is aiming to be the fourth. He shot a 67 on the second day of last year's state finals to finish at 2-under par and force a playoff with Cathedral senior Ryan Ford, which Gutierrez won by birdieing the third playoff hole.
Gutierrez shared individual medalist honors with his teammate Colin Kaleth at the Valparaiso Sectional earlier this month. At the Lake Central Regional, Gutierrez and yet another Viking, Liam Utesch, finished one stroke behind Kaleth, who was the individual medalist.