PLYMOUTH – Before the playoff to determine the Plymouth Regional individual medalist on Thursday afternoon, Leo golf coach Paul Newberg told both Wes Opliger and Justin Hicks “Good luck – I hope you win.”
The two Lions and Carroll’s Hunter Melton all shot 2-under-par 70s at Swan Lake Golf Course, but Opliger took home the blue ribbon after sinking a putt for eagle on the 18th, which was serving as the playoff hole.
Those two 70s helped the Lions, who shot 6-under as a team over the final four holes, win the regional title with a score of 295. It is the first regional trophy for Leo since 2005 and just the second in school history.
“It’s awesome. It’s a great group of kids, and to see them do this today, especially against the competition today – there’s no quit in these kids,” Newberg said. “My senior (Isaac Rorick) went 43-35. He was just struggling on the front nine to find it, and then he was 3-under on the last four, which was huge for us. That’s what they do, they just never quit.”
Warsaw and Penn each shot 298 to claim the two other team qualifying spots at next week’s state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The Tigers took second place over the Kingsmen as fifth-place scorer Aiden Bowell shot an 81 to beat out Penn’s Jack Stewart, who shot 83. Jaxon Gould shot 72 to lead the Tigers, and Cal Hoskins shot a 73.
Columbia City finished fourth at 308, Bishop Dwenger was fifth at 311, Carroll was seventh at 314 and Homestead eighth at 316. East Noble was 13th and Canterbury 17th.
Melton, who placed second with a birdie on the playoff hole, is the only local golfer from the Plymouth Regional to qualify for the state finals without his team.
Melton, like Opliger and Hicks, had birdied the 18th during his round.
“I had a really boring round, made a whole lot of pars and not a lot of mistakes out there,” Melton said of his initial 18 holes. “The putter got hot at the end and I started making some birdie putts and was able to put a good round together. That’s kind of the game plan coming in here, trying to get as many pars as I can, and maybe get a birdie every once in a while on a par-5 or something. But just limit my mistakes.”
Melton said it was his first experience in a playoff.
“I was happy with (my second shot), I should be able to two-putt that for birdie, and I did that,” Melton said. “But unfortunately the other guy made eagle. What can you do, I guess?”
Opliger said he didn’t find the playoff very stressful at all.
“I was going against two really good friends, one teammate, and so there was no real pressure, we were having a lot of fun,” Opliger said. “I had a really good drive right down the middle and had a perfect 4-iron, put it to like 10 feet, and made the putt.”
It wasn’t quite as simple for his teammate Hicks, who hit a power line that crossed the 18th fairway on his second shot. Hicks was allowed another shot, but rushed it, pushing his ball to the right of where he wanted it.
“It hurts to get beat by my teammate, but it feels good at the same time, a little bittersweet,” Hicks said. “It’s super exciting (to win a regional title), we’ve been working for it all year. We haven’t gotten into the state rankings even though we’ve broken 300 like six times, so it’s good to get a little recognition for it now.”
MUNCIE CENTRAL REGIONAL: Bellmont was the top local team at The Players Club in Yorktown, placing eighth with a team score of 329. Norwell was 15th and Bluffton 16th.
New Castle’s Derek Tabor shot 66 to become the individual medalist, but no local players were among the top five placers without a team qualifying for the state finals, which would’ve allowed them to advance as an individual.
Cathedral and Noblesville each shot 305 to finish atop the team rankings, and Cathedral won the team title based on the fifth scorer.