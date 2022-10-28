LEO-CEDARVILLE – Even in the days after Leo won its first girls soccer semistate title, some of the Lions said it still didn’t feel real.
Perhaps it didn’t until No. 7 Leo (18-4) took the field against No. 1 Evansville Memorial (21-0-1) at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis for the Class 2A girls state final Friday night.
“We’re just basking in it, the excitement of it all,” Leo senior midfielder Audrey Abel said at practice this week while her team prepared for its first-ever trip to a state final.
“There have been so many people coming up, saying congratulations. It’s just such a great feeling to finally make it to state,” junior goalkeeper Mallory Michmerhuizen said Tuesday.
Evansville Memorial came into Friday’s game with a formidable resume: The Tigers had won 13 straight state tournament matches, including the 2021 title game. They hadn’t lost a game in 2022, they had shut out their last 14 opponents and had beaten four straight ranked opponents (No. 17 Gibson Southern, No. 13 Silver Creek, No. 18 Washington and No. 5 Bishop Chatard) in the sectional final through semistate rounds.
But the Lions had a little streak of their own going, and had not given up a goal in six state tournament matches. It’s a streak that hearkens back to the 2021 season, when Leo shut out its first 15 opponents.
“It’s exciting. We have an amazing defense, there are not that many shots that come back, so they make it a lot easier on me, I think,” said Michmerhuizen, who has made 66 saves in her first season as the team’s main goalkeeper. “For me, it’s really about the first save. Once I get that first save, it pushes me to keep going. I already did it once, I can do it again.”
Although Leo did not open this season with a streak of 15 scoreless games, they have given up 15 goals over their first 22 games. They gave up two goals in four different matches, in which they went 2-2, and gave up the most goals of the season in a 3-1 loss to defending Class 3A state champion Homestead.
“People have seen film, just like we’ve seen film. Their heart, their desire, they’re all sisters out here,” said Leo coach Mike Bitler. “That’s what’s made us special this year, because they’re there for each other, through ups and downs and all sorts of adversity.”