BUTLER – It was senior day for the Eastside Blazers, but it was Leo’s senior lineup that stole the show Friday afternoon.
Leo (20-1) scored in five of six frames, pitcher Ellie Sauder improved to 14-1 and the Lions won 11-1 in six innings over the defending Class 2A state champions.
Since losing to NE8 leading Huntington North 6-2 on Monday, the Lions have outscored Columbia City and Eastside by a combined 20-1.
“Our hitting has been a strong point all year, and to hit like we did today off of two great pitchers, I know both of those pitchers are really good,” Leo coach Ben Shappell said. “We were just ready today. The bench was cheering the whole time, and the girls were on top of it.”
Eastside (21-2) starting pitcher Natalie Lower and reliever Moyra McAtee combined to give up 14 hits to seven different Lions batters, including six doubles and a home run. Two of those hits came in at-bats that reached a full count and lasted at least seven pitches. Leo batters struck out just four times.
“They were really patient, they were patient at the plate. They knew not to swing – (Lower) throws a lot of balls that she gets people to swing at that are not strikes, and our girls were really focused on the strike zone, the pitches that they wanted to hit,” Shappell said. “We’re really good at hitting with two strikes, fouling off pitches that we don’t like and then waiting for the pitcher to give us one that we can hit. Even choking up and putting the ball in play like we did has been huge all year for us.”
Leo, which had nine seniors in the lineup, wasted no time scoring. Right fielder Sydney Tackett led off the game with a single and scored along with Joslynn Peters when both were knocked in by center fielder Lena Viggiano’s double, her first of two.
The Lions opened the third inning with back-to-back hits by Sauder and Makena Markle, followed by an error that allowed both to score. Leah May’s single to the fence – her first hard hit of the evening – scored the fifth run, and Peters’ double made it 6-0 Lions.
Leo scratched out a seventh run in the third and failed to score in the fourth when McAtee entered the circle.
Hannah Williams hit a double with one out in the top of the fifth, reached third on a passed ball and then scored on a single by Sauder. Eden Roberts hit an RBI double later in the inning to make it 9-1.
May led off the sixth inning with a home run, and Viggiano knocked a double to the left field wall and then scored on two straight passed balls.
“It was definitely exciting. We were just trying to put the ball in play tonight. I guess I was aggressive at the plate and was able to get ahold of one,” May said. “When it went over, it was definitely exciting to see that happen.”
Eastside’s Grace Kreischer did have a personal highlight on her senior night, knocking a solo home run to center left with two outs in the fourth. It was the only blemish on Sauder’s pitching line after striking out 10 in six innings.
“Ellie’s amazing. She works so hard. And the nice thing is, she comes to me every inning and says, ‘Coach, this is working, this is not working,’ ” Shappell said. “This is my first year calling pitches, and I’m learning as much from her – probably more from her – than she is learning.”