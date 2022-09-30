When the Carroll Boys Tennis Sectional started on Wednesday afternoon, Leo’s Jonathan Plattner wasn’t supposed to be in the championship lineup. On Thursday, he won a three-set No. 2 singles marathon to clinch a 3-2 semifinal victory over Blackhawk Christian and send the Lions to the sectional finals.
“Absolutely not,” Plattner said when asked if he’d ever played in such a high-pressure situation. “It was a great feeling to win, but in the moment I wasn’t loving it when my teammates lost those two games and I knew all the pressure was on me. But I came through, so I was super happy.”
Plattner had not played a varsity match this season, but he was called into action after Evan Winters was forced to retire from his match against Northrop on Wednesday. Plattner went on to beat Blackhawk Christian junior Argyrios Rongos, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
“For a sophomore, Jonny, playing in his first varsity match, that was just awesome. He kept a lot of balls in play, which is what he’s done all year,” Leo tennis coach Josh Grubbs said. “He’s done a great job on JV all year, and he did the same thing he’s been doing all year.”
Plattner and Rongos played much of the final set with all eyes turned to their court. Leo’s 3 singles player Gabe Stanchin beat Ryan Bernard 6-0, 6-1, and the Lions 2 doubles team of Eli LaGrange and Rowan Pfister beat Sam Donnelly and Kellen Pickett 6-0, 6-3, to take a 2-0 lead over the Braves (15-3).
But Blackhawk Christian evened the score by winning the next two matches off the court, with Will Guthrie and Gage Sefton beating Isaac Copeland and Andrew Roth 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, at 1 doubles, and Rylan Doden beating Aaron Brandenberger 6-2, 6-4.
Plattner prevailed even after Rongos got hot in the third set.
“I kept my head in it. It was hard, but just not letting it get to your head is the main thing,” Plattner said.
The Lions (12-3) face Carroll in the sectional finals, which begin at 4:15 today. The host Chargers have won 17 sectionals, including the last four.
No. 13 Carroll (16-3) dispatched Snider much more quickly than Leo’s nail-biting win over Blackhawk, sweeping all five matches. At 1 singles, Griffin Martin beat Talan Rowe 6-0, 6-0; Brian Mason beat Camden Davis 6-1, 6-1, at 2 singles and William Rudolph beat Tavis Rowe 6-0, 6-0, at 3 singles. At 1 doubles, Conner Gibson and Matthew Kosnik beat Jack and Max Mohrman 6-0, 6-0, and Andrew and William Jamison beat Tyler Martin and Colden Kline, 6-0, 6-1, at 2 doubles.
“We did fine. We improved on the number of games we lost compared to when we played them earlier in the season, and that’s kind of what you look for right now, is improvement from the start of the season,” Carroll coach Kyle Stoffel said.
Homestead Sectional: No. 10 Homestead swept Canterbury 5-0 to clinch the program’s 40th sectional title and ninth in a row. The Spartans will play the winner of the Concordia Sectional in the Carroll Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.
Norwell Sectional: Huntington North won the program’s 10th sectional and fourth straight with a 3-2 win over Norwell. The Knights won the first two singles matches, with Ethan Ottinger beating Max Fusselman, 6-1, 6-2, and Grant Mishler beating Braeden Christianson, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Huntington North’s Sean Holmes beat Norwell’s Bodie Zimmer 6-2, 6-0, at 3 singles; Joseph Bowers and Ethan Zahn topped Norwell’s Winston Frauhiger and Brason Chaney 6-1, 6-3, at 1 doubles and Huntington North’s Dale Schweller and Mason Kline beat Jaden Payne and Jake Hoover, 6-2, 6-3, at 2 doubles. The Vikings will play the winner of the Carroll Sectional in the Carroll Regional Semifinals on Tuesday. Norwell’s Ottinger and the Bluffton 1 doubles team of Preston Daugherty and Andrew Pressler will advance in the individual state tournament.
DeKalb Sectional: The DeKalb Barons won the 20th sectional title in school history by beating the Fremont Eagles 4-1 in the sectional finals. The Barons won all three singles positions: Owen Holwerda beat Brody Foulk 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Wyatt Derrow beat Colton Guthrie 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and Grant Stuckey beat Ethan Grimm 6-1, 6-2. At 1 doubles, Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel beat Andrew McEntarfer and Aiden Dornbush, 6-1, 6-1. Fremont’s Tyler Miller and Jeremy Rode beat Matthew Beckmann and Grant Fetter, 6-3, 6-3, at 2 doubles. The Barons will face Goshen, which won its home sectional, in the Concord Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.