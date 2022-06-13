The heat will be on at Prairie View Golf Club this week.
The forecast is predicting “record high temperatures” of 97 in Carmel today, the first round of the IHSAA Boys State Golf Finals, and 98 on Wednesday, the second day of the two-day tournament.
Oh, and the golf might get pretty intense, too, as 100 golfers and 15 teams compete for state titles.
Northeast Indiana will be represented by Leo, the Plymouth Regional champion whose only previous finals appearance came in 2005, and Warsaw, a regular finals qualifier that hasn’t been to the championship since 2019 after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and the Tigers finished fifth at the Plymouth Regional last year.
Carroll’s Hunter Melton, who finished second at Swan Lake, is the only local individual to make it to the state meet.
This week’s trip to Prairie View is the first state finals appearance for Warsaw under coach Jack Carpenter, who was the coach at Triton when the Trojans qualified for the state finals in 2010 and 2013.
“I was just texting my son, who my assistant coach (at Triton), and I said, ‘Griff, I forgot how much fun it is to be down here in this environment with the kids, at the state finals, knowing that you’ve reached pinnacle for Indiana golf for high school,’ ” Carpenter said from the course Monday. “I get elation from seeing them succeed. I’m old. I’ve been there. I’ve done a lot of things, but I love to see the smiles on their faces when they’re done and they’ve played well.”
Leo was just outside the top 20 in the last IHSGCA rankings, which were issued June 4, but the Lions have been on a roll in recent weeks. Leo won the NE8 tournament at Cobblestone with a team score of 294 on May 24, with Isaac Rorick taking individual medalist honors by shooting a 3-under 69. Just over a week later, the Lions set a school record by shooting 290 at the Hawk Invite at Noble Hawk, and Justin Hicks set a school record for an 18-hole round by shooting 66.
Leo went on to win the East Noble Sectional at Noble Hawk with a team score of 297 on June 3 and the Plymouth Regional with a score of 295 – the second-best regional score in the state after Bloomington South, which won the Providence Regional with a score of 292.
Leo’s Wes Opliger and Hicks each shot two-under 70s to reach the medalist playoff with Melton. Opliger emerged as the winner after sinking an eagle putt on the playoff hole.
“This is year 30 for me as coach, and this is only the second time we’ve gone to state, the second regional championship in school history, so it’s really cool, it’s been in the back of their heads for a year,” Leo coach Paul Newberg said. “Now we just get to go down and play and see what happens.”
Center Grove, the 2021 team champion, did not qualify so will not be able to defend its title. Guerin Catholic, last year’s runner-up and the No. 1-ranked team in the final poll, is back in the field after finishing second with a score of 299 at the Lake Central Regional, one stroke behind winner Westfield.
Peru’s Kash Bellar, who won the individual title by eight strokes last year, has since graduated and started his college career at Ball State. Guerin’s Jacob Modleski, who finished second as a sophomore last year and was 2-over-par over two days, is back in the field.
Warsaw finished second at its home sectional at Rozella Ford with a team score of 304, two strokes off of winner Columbia City.
Warsaw senior Cal Hoskins, who has committed to Indiana, was the sectional individual medalist with a 72. Hoskins and teammate Jack Yeager each played in the state finals in 2019, when both were freshmen.
“They’re maturing together, they’re pushing one another and yet they’re each other’s best teammates,” Carpenter said of his team, which includes at least eight players who could play in the top five. “They’re cheering for each other to do the best that we can, and I think that says a lot about the kids’ character, especially those that aren’t in the top five but continue to push each other.”
But Carpenter said he thinks this team’s true potential is still ahead of it.
“Even though we played very, very well at regional, we still have not put a round together where all five kids put together their best scores. We came close to that on our front nine at the regional where we shot 4 under, but on the back nine it got away from us a little bit,” Carpenter said. “We’re still waiting for that really, really great round. Hopefully it comes here.”