With just a week before the start of the IHSAA football season, Leo and Wayne met on the gridiron at Wayne on Friday night for a preseason scrimmage in which the teams did not keep score but did put on a thrilling aerial display in which the pass catchers were the stars of the show.
Leo’s formidable three-headed monster of Brock Schott, Ohio commit Kaden Hurst and Kamden Zeisloft provided the lion’s share of their team’s highlights. The Generals leaned on the gigantic duo of 6-foot-3 Deonte Williams and 6-4 Ki’Shawn Toles to move the ball in the final dress rehearsal for both teams before the season begins.
“I had this feeling in my stomach, I’m just aching to get back on the field,” Hurst said. “To be able to come out here, get a little early look before next week, get some hitting done, it just felt great. I’m ready for the season.”
The matchup, played under skies that could not decide whether to stay radiant blue in the late afternoon sun or turn dark gray and spit out sheets of rain – as they did for a few minutes when Leo got the ball for the first time – opened with 15 plays for each team starting from its own territory.
Leo’s defense controlled the early minutes as Wayne’s rushing attack, led last year by prolific senior running back Lamarion Nelson, struggled to get on track without the 1,600-yard rusher in the backfield. The Generals then had one of their first pass attempts broken up along the sideline on a crushing but clean hit from Zeisloft, who also plays defensive back for the Lions.
But Wayne got on track with a quick hitter to Williams, who made two tacklers miss and gained about 20 yards and then added 12 more on another short route after shedding a would-be tackler with a mean stiff arm.
After Toles caught a slant for 13 yards to move the ball into the red zone, quarterback Marcus Cooper threw the ball up to Williams in the back corner of the end zone. Williams, who caught 30 passes for 320 yards last season, wrestled it away from the defensive back marking him for a spectacular 15-yard touchdown.
“They are good,” Leo coach Jason Doerffler said of coach Sherwood Haydock’s Generals. “They’re always going to have athletes and coach Haydock has his ways of getting them the ball. … They’re going to be tough to beat, no question.”
Schott, a four-star tight end recruit in the 2025 class, got Leo’s night started with an 18-yard catch and run on the Lions’ first play from scrimmage.
Wayne linebacker Treyon Davis then picked off Lions quarterback Kylar Decker on a pass that was supposed to go outside but seemed to slip out of Decker’s hand.
Per the scrimmage rules, Leo kept the ball, however, and Schott took advantage. With Wayne mistakenly leaving him uncovered as he was split out wide, the 6-3, 200-pound junior motioned to Decker, who checked out of a run play and immediately got his tight end the ball on the edge.
Schott made two would-be tacklers miss, leaving them grasping in his wake, then got a key block from Zeisloft before outracing everyone to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown, the biggest play of the night.
Schott, who visited football programs at Georgia, Georgia Tech and Alabama on a trip this summer, played on the outside as a receiver and on the interior as a tight end. When he wasn’t catching passes or running decoy routes to free up Hurst or Zeisloft to catch them, he was throwing crunching blocks with relish.
“I’ve been waiting on this since last season when we lost in the sectional championship,” said Schott, whose team went 8-4 in 2022 and lost to Northeast 8 rival Columbia City 27-21 with the sectional crown on the line. “I’ve just been really eager to get back on the field, so it was a lot of fun.”
Hurst made his mark during the red zone period of the scrimmage, going up over a Wayne defender in the corner of the end zone and snatching the ball away from him for a touchdown. He later shed a tackle on a quick out and raced 19 yards to the 1-yard line, dragging a tackler the final few yards.
The Lions open the season at Kokomo next Friday, while Wayne welcomes Crispus Attucks.
The game featured a celebration of longtime official James Payne, who will be leaving officiating in late August.
Payne acknowledged the crowd as the public address announcer emphasized his “infectious smile” and he then displayed that smile when the announcer mentioned his “many questionable calls” over the years.