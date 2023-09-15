Leo entered Friday’s Northeast 8 contest at East Noble having won four straight against the Knights, including sectional victories to end East Noble’s season the past two years. Brett Fuller rushed for an even 100 yards in the Lions’ 14-7 win in Kendallville, handing East Noble its first conference defeat of the season.
Fuller also returned three kickoffs for 99 yards for Leo (3-2, 2-1), which limited Zander Brazel to an 11-of-31 passing night for East Noble (3-2, 2-1).
BISHOP DWENGER 28, HOMESTEAD 27: At Shields Field, the Saints (2-3, 2-1 SAC A) blocked a potential game-tying extra point to hold on and hand the Spartans (2-3, 2-1) their first conference loss. Ethan Springer threw for three touchdowns for Dwenger, while Homestead rushed for 185 yards.
BISHOP LUERS 38, CONCORDIA 0: At Luersfield, the Knights (3-2, 3-0 SAC B) kept a game ahead of North Side in the SAC B Division by shutting out the high-powered passing attack of the Cadets (0-5, 0-3). Concordia had won two straight in the series.
WAYNE 47, SOUTH SIDE 6: At Archers Stadium, Marcus Cooper threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, both to Deonte Williams, for the Generals (3-2, 1-2 SAC B). The Archers (0-5, 0-3) lost their 22nd straight game.
NORTH SIDE 38, NORTHROP 6: At Chambers Field, Brauntae Johnson threw for two scores and added a third on the ground for the Legends (2-3, 2-1 SAC B). The Bruins (0-5, 0-3 SAC A) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
COLUMBIA CITY 49, DEKALB 17: In Columbia City, Cayden Sroufe and James Getts both scored twice before halftime for the Class 4A No. 6 Eagles (5-0, 3-0 NE8), who kept pace with New Haven atop the NE8 standings and beat DeKalb for the fifth time in the past four seasons. Xavier Bell caught an 11-yard pass to get the Barons (2-3, 0-3) on the board.
NEW HAVEN 41, NORWELL 15: In New Haven, James Hardy IV caught two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 NE8) stayed perfect on the season. Cohen Bailey and Quentauris Jones both scored for the Knights (1-4, 1-2).
HUNTINGTON NORTH 13, BELLMONT 12: In Decatur, the Vikings (1-4, 1-2 NE8) got their first win of the season, while the Braves (0-5, 0-3) scored their first points of the year.
ADAMS CENTRAL 38, HERITAGE 0: In Monroe, Jack Hamilton and Keegan Bluhm both rushed for two scores in a game the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (3-0, 2-0 ACAC) led 35-0 at halftime.
The Patriots (4-1, 2-1) have lost nine straight in the series.
BLUFFTON 19, JAY COUNTY 7: In Portland, Tucker Jenkins and Cooper Craig both rushed for over 80 yards and a score for the 2A No. 4 Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACAC). Bluffton matched its best start since winning its first 10 games in the 1982 season.
WOODLAN 33, SOUTHERN WELLS 3: In Poneto, the Warriors (2-3, 1-2 ACAC) took a 26-3 halftime lead against the Raiders (1-4, 0-2).
SOUTH ADAMS 28, MONROE CENTRAL 13: In Parker City, a 21-point second quarter powered the Starfires (3-2) back over .500 on the season.
WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 8: In Benton, Drew Yates rushed for two touchdowns, Seth Pruitt added a 55-yard scoring run and the Chargers (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big) knocked off the Falcons (3-2, 0-1) for the third straight year.
EASTSIDE 15, GARRETT 8: In Butler, Linkin Carter’s third quarter touchdown run spelled the difference as the Blazers (3-2) claimed the Train Trophy for the eighth straight year.
Kaidin Colburn scored the lone touchdown for the Railroaders (2-3).
LAKELAND 38, ANGOLA 37: In Angola, the Hornets fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1995. Angola (0-5, 0-2 NECC Big) struggled to contain Sean Conley, who rushed 14 times for Lakeland (4-1, 1-1) for 261 yards and three scores.
CENTRAL NOBLE 31, FREMONT 21: In Fremont, Brody Morgan threw two first-half touchdown passes as the Cougars (2-3, 2-0 NECC Small) opened 2-0 in NECC division play for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
The Eagles (1-4, 0-1) outscored Central Noble 21-14 in the second half.
CHURUBUSCO 52, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 7: In LaGrange, the Eagles (1-4, 1-1 NECC Small) led 46-7 at halftime to avoid their first 0-5 start since 2003.
WARSAW 45, NORTHWOOD 21: In Warsaw, Reed Zollinger rushed a school-record 45 times for 313 yards and the Tigers’ defense forced five turnovers as Warsaw (5-0, 3-0 NLC) notched its first 5-0 start since 2001. Warsaw kept pace with Mishawaka (a 42-7 winner at Plymouth) atop the NLC standings.
CONCORD 52, WAWASEE 0: In Dunlap, the Warriors (1-4, 1-2 NLC) were blanked for the third straight year by the Minutemen.
NORTH MIAMI 24, WHITKO 19: In South Whitley, Trevor Freel ran the ball for 96 yards for the Wildcats (1-4, 0-4 TRC), but the Indians led 24-7 at halftime.
NORTHWESTERN 59, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 7: In Kokomo, the Tigers (2-3) took a 56-0 halftime lead against the winless Braves (0-5).