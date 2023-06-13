CARMEL – Justin Hicks shot a 1-under-par 71 on the first day of the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club on Tuesday, by far the best round of any Fort Wayne-area golfer. But the Leo junior still wasn’t completely satisfied with his performance.
“The score is decent, but I left a lot of shots out there. I had a lot of close putts that I missed today,” said Hicks, who is in a six-way tie for fifth heading into today’s second and final round. “It was OK, but there’s always tomorrow.”
Hicks is four strokes behind the leaders, Guerin Catholic senior Jacob Modleski and Valparaiso junior Aidan Gutierrez, the 2022 individual medalist.
Senior Wes Opliger, who shot 79 (+7) and is tied for 46th, was the only other Lion to break 80. Freshman Caden Matthias is tied for 71st at 83 (+11), freshman Brooks Opliger is tied for 79th at 85 (+13) and senior Patrick Judd is tied for 91st at 89 (+17).
The Lions are 12th in the team standings with a first-day score of 318 (+30), 27 shots off the lead and 15 shots out of third place. Leo was 10-over the first nine hole but 20-over on the back nine. The worst damage came on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes, as the Lions were 15-over par on those three holes alone.
“We didn’t finish very well. We got out there and played pretty good on the front nine, we were positive after that,” Leo coach Paul Newberg said. “And then we played holes 12 and 13 really well. Thirteen is always a hole out here that’s a target hole, you’re looking at trying to play that smart, and we’re 1-under on that hole. And then 14 and 15 just chewed us up. We made bad swings, it cost us penalty strokes, and unfortunately gave us a little bit of a set-back.”
Homestead, which qualified for the state finals as a full team for the first time since 2017, is 15th in a field of 18 teams with a score of 325 (+37). Senior Karson Cabe had the best round of the day for the Spartans, shooting 77 (+5) for a share of 32nd, while freshman Caden Baker is a stroke behind, tied for 38th. Junior Jack Burda is tied for 76th at 84 (+12), sophomore Ryan Parker shot 86 (+14) for a share of 84th and junior Noah Lancz is tied for 89th after shooting 88 (+16).
“I would say that we had a couple really, really good moments. Obviously, this isn’t how we’ve been playing all year, it’s a little disappointing to come down here and not be where we would like to be in terms of placing,” said Homestead coach Mickey Mazock said. “It’s just a different environment down here. But we’re going to come back out, we’re going to rest, relax and start over again.”
The conditions on Tuesday could not have been more different than a year ago: While golfers struggled in near-100 degree temperatures in 2022, it was under 70 degrees, breezy and overcast with an occasional drizzle for most of this year’s opening round.
But the team standings look familiar: Defending champion Guerin Catholic, which was ranked No. 2 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll at the end of the regular season, leads the pack at 291 (+3). No. 1 Westfield, which finished one stroke behind Guerin Catholic last year, trails by two strokes.
Six of the players who are currently in the top 10 in the individual standings, including leaders Gutierrez and Modleski as well as Hicks, also finished in the top 10 in 2022.
“Justin played really solid. There were a couple of putts he missed that I know he would’ve liked, but he just didn’t make any big mistakes. And with this golf course, you make a bad swing in the wrong place, and it can cost you two or three shots,” Newberg said. “He kept it in play, and did some positive things. He had a couple putts just miss the hole. And if he gets those to drop, he’s right there.”
The Leo and Homestead coaches are both hoping their golfers will use what they learned on Tuesday and be more competitive going forward.
“Last year we were 20 shots better on Day 2. Why can’t we go back and be 20 shots better tomorrow?” Newberg said. “Go ahead and give it a run. But we’re going to have to see what’s going to happen.”
There might be even more room for improvement among the Spartans, all five of whom are playing in a state finals for the first time.
“Looking even beyond tomorrow, this team is so good. We’re young. We’re going to be back, tomorrow and years in the future,” Mazock said. “I’m telling the guys, soak up the experience because we’re going to be back, it’s only a matter of time.”