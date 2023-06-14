CARMEL – Leo needed a way to blow off steam between the first and second rounds of the Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club.
So after dinner on Tuesday night, the Lions went out to play more golf – the miniature kind.
Leo coach Paul Newberg said junior Justin Hicks, who was disappointed in his putting while shooting an otherwise-stellar 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday, trailed his teammates and coaches at Putt-Putt.
But the team outing had the desired result on Wednesday: Hicks shot 70 in the second round to finish the tournament at 141 (3-under), three strokes off the lead and good for a three-way tie for second place.
“It shows me that I was right there, and I can do it. It gives me confidence for next year,” Hicks said after reporting his score. “The approach was just try and win. It played out pretty well, but it didn’t pan out exactly as I hoped.”
As a team, the Lions improved on Tuesday’s score by 10 strokes and finished tied for eighth with a score of 626.
“We were bummed last night, and they wanted to do better, obviously. And then for the first four holes, we couldn’t do anything but bogeys,” Newberg said. “The back nine is tough, we didn’t play it well either day. But then they turned to the front. ... It was just great how they finished.”
Homestead, the only other local team in a field of 18, beat their own score from Tuesday by 14 strokes and finished 13th with a two-day total of 636.
“Today we were more ourselves. Not exactly where we wanted to be, still, but you have Caden Baker as a freshman shooting par today,” Homestead coach Mickey Mazock said. “It was bittersweet, seeing Karson (Cabe) play his last round for Homestead out here in the state finals as a senior. But overall, the whole experience has been amazing.”
Hicks made six birdies in his second round, including four on his first eight holes. The Lions started on the back nine on Wednesday, and when Hicks birdied the par-3 sixth, his 15th hole of the day, he moved to 4-under for the tournament. That put him in second place, one stroke behind the leaders. Hicks hit into two bunkers on the seventh hole, which he bogeyed to to move back to 3-under, and then made par on the final two holes.
Meanwhile on the back nine, Guerin Catholic junior Leo Wessel birdied the 18th hole to finish 5-under for the round and 6-under for the tournament. He was the individual medalist, winning by three strokes. His schoolmate Jacob Modleski, who shared the lead at the end of the first round after shooting 67 and was still atop the leaderboard until late Wednesday, had three bogeys and a double bogey on the final nine holes, including bogeys on 17 and 18. Modleski finished at 3-under with Hicks and Westview sophomore Silas Haarer, who took one of the two individual qualifying spots out of the Warsaw Regional.
Wessel and Modleski led Guerin Catholic to its second straight state title, this time with a two-day score of 589 – 13 strokes better than last year’s winning score. Westfield, which finished second by one stroke last year, was two strokes behind with a score of 591 this time around. Hamilton Southeastern was third at 600.
Leo senior Wes Opliger shot 79 for the second day in a row and finished tied for 48th at 158. Lions freshman Caden Matthias carded an 80 on Wednesday to tie for 70th at 163, senior Patrick Judd shot 79 to tie for 78th at 168 and freshman Brooks Opliger shot a 92 in the second round to tie for 92nd at 177.
Baker, a freshman at Homestead, was one of just seven players to shoot even-par or better on the second day of state finals. He finished the tournament tied for 18th at 150. Homestead junior Jack Burda was 5-over on Wednesday, finishing tied for 61st with a score of 161. Sophomore Ryan Parker finished one stroke behind at 162 after shooting 4-over on the second day and tied for 64th. Cabe was another stroke behind Parker, tied for 70th after shooting 14-over in the final round. Junior Noah Lancz shot an 86 on Wednesday for a two-day score of 174, which tied him for 88th.