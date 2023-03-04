COLUMBIA CITY – There are clutch shooters, and then there's Wayne's Jevon Lewis Jr.
The Generals junior hit a contested jump shot from around the free throw line in the waning seconds of the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional final on Saturday night, giving Wayne a 55-53 win over Homestead and its first sectional trophy since 1994.
Lewis also provided the last-second winning shot in Wayne's regular-season overtime win over Homestead, which proved to be a key contest on the way to the Generals' conference title.
And in the weather-delayed sectional semifinal on Saturday morning, Lewis hit two late free that allowed the Generals (20-4) to escape South Side (4-20), 57-56.
"It means everything for us. Since I got here, this was our main goal and we finally did it, we did it for our seniors," Lewis said, still surrounded by his teammates as the raucous on-court celebration continued. "I'm happy, man. This is a good moment."
Wayne sophomore Chase Barnes, who led the Generals with 22 points against Homestead, said he was sure Lewis would make that shot.
"He works on those shots every single day," Barnes said. "I trust him with that shot, 100%."
Anyone who doesn't watch Lewis in practice every day might have needed to hold their breath, though: Homestead senior Kyron Kaopuiki leapt in front of Lewis as he arrived at the top of the key, and junior Alex Graber still had a hand up in front of Lewis as he released the shot. The shot hit off the base of the rim, but gently enough that it hit the front of the rim and dribbled into the net an instant before the buzzer sounded.
"It was just total trust in my player," Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. "I know that he's going to take the correct shot, for the team, for the win, and that's what he did."
Wayne led by as much as eight points in the first half, but Homestead junior William Jamison made sure that the Generals' second win over the Spartans this season wouldn't be any easier than the first. He scored 14 points in the first half, including a jump shot that beat the halftime buzzer and cut Wayne's lead to 28-26, and finished with a game-high 29. A turnaround shot by Jamison late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 39-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Generals scored seven straight points early in the final period (five of them at the free throw line) to go back up 45-41.
Jamison wasn't quite done: He hit two free throws of his own to tie the game at 46, and then drove down the lane with about 40 seconds left to tie the game at 53.
Kaopuiki finished the game with 15 points and Grant Leeper had five, all scored in the first quarter. Leeper, a 6-foot-7 forward, fouled out with 3:31 to go in the fourth.
Lewis finished with 14 points, senior Monte Smith scored eight and sophomore Preston Comer scored seven.
Lewis and Chase both scored 16 points against South Side in the morning semifinal, and Lewis had five assists and two steals against the Archers. Sophomore HJ Dillard III had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinal, and Smith had nine points, six steals and four assists.
Wayne, which went 4-18 just a season ago, has now won 12 straight. The Generals are now set to face Noblesville (19-6) in a regional title game at Logansport at 4 p.m. Saturday.