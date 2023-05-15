When Carroll held open tryouts for its first boys volleyball team, about 60 players came out – and almost all of them had no structured volleyball experience.
“I think the interest was always there, it’s just that it was never utilized, never taken advantage of,” said Carroll coach Dawn Potter. “This year, they ran with it.”
Heritage coach Abby Tigulis, meanwhile, described the Patriots’ first season this spring as “a joy.”
“We didn’t know what to expect going in. We didn’t know how many kids we would have who wanted to play. I think we had 40 at tryouts, and considering we’re a small, 3A school, we were pretty excited about that,” Tigulis said after her team fell in the Northrop Sectional semifinals on Saturday. “They have been doing nothing but improving. If you go back and you look at our very first match, and you look at how we played today, you wouldn’t think that it was the same team.”
Some Indiana schools, many of them in the Indianapolis area, have fielded club teams for several years, but when the IHSAA named boys volleyball and girls wrestling “emerging sports” in May 2022, that allowed numerous schools to open organized volleyball to boys for the first time this spring. This year, the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association website lists 88 participating teams, including 13 in the District 1 East Region, which covers Fort Wayne.
Earlier this month, the IHSAA reduced the number of participating teams needed to promote an emerging sport to full IHSAA status from 150 to 100, which means boys volleyball is already well on its way to an IHSAA-sponsored tournament.
In the meantime, the IBVCA arranged sectional tournaments for the first time over the weekend: Carroll became the first winner of the Northrop Sectional with a five-set triumph over Northridge, while Homestead beat Columbia City in four sets to win its home sectional.
The Chargers (22-5) will face Hamilton Southeastern at HSE in the regional round on Saturday, while Homestead (18-9) will play at Fishers.
The Tigers (29-5) will be a tough matchup for the Spartans, as Fishers was third in the preseason poll and has been ranked No. 1 ever since.
“We know it’s going to be a pretty tough competition, and it’s going to be a hard one for us to come out with the win, but the guys are super focused on pushing each other this week and making sure we’re staying as driven as possible and playing the best volleyball we can,” Homestead coach Jacob Allred said Monday.
Allred added that for many of his players, this is their first experience playing for a Homestead team.
“Everyone is excited to see a new sport start here at Homestead, it’s been really encouraging and the guys have really loved it,” Allred said. “A lot of the guys on our team haven’t been a part of a sport here at Homestead, so to see the entire school and an entire district come and support them on this journey has been really remarkable.
“The thing that I like about it is there are no expectations going into it, so we were able to build the team that we want, we were able to build the attitude that we want, we were able to have the high standards for ourselves that we want.”
The circumstances were a little different at Heritage, where 12 of the 16 players play another spring sport, but they were still eager try something new.
“Our boys have been working their booties off for the spring – they leave their first practice and then they come to ours, so I’m really proud of them for that,” Tigulis said. “I think one, it’s something new, and they’re high school boys so of course they want to try it. A lot of them have some sort of connection with volleyball already, a sibling or a girlfriend or something like that, so they knew the basics of the game, enough to know, ‘Wow, that looks fun, and I want to be a part of it.’ ”
Carroll’s Graham Widenhoefer, who had also been on the Chargers football team, had casually played volleyball before trying out for the team this spring, but said “a lot of us realized there’s a lot more that volleyball actually entails.”
“Me, personally, I just like sports, and playing volleyball is super fun,” Widenhoefer said. “I know I enjoyed playing with a lot of these guys, and to try something new with them and be successful at it, it brings a lot of joy to our team.”