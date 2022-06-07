Five local softball players have been named to the North All-Star team by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. Natalie Haselby and Brooke Lickey of Columbia City, Allyson Burton of Norwell, Guinny Garr of Whitko and Faith McClain of Eastside are set to play against the South All-Star team June 24-25 at Indiana University.
web only
Local softball players selected for North-South All-Star team
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
Victoria Jacobsen is the High School Sports Editor for The Journal Gazette. A graduate of Notre Dame, she covers area sports.
