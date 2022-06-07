Five local softball players have been named to the North All-Star team by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. Natalie Haselby and Brooke Lickey of Columbia City, Allyson Burton of Norwell, Guinny Garr of Whitko and Faith McClain of Eastside are set to play against the South All-Star team June 24-25 at Indiana University. 

vjacobsen@jg.net