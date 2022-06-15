Quentin Bowen didn’t want to say where he went to high school.
When Bowen was introduced Tuesday at Northrop as the new Bruins football coach, a member of the audience of players and parents asked about his alma mater. Bowen pretended to be cagey, declining to say the name out loud.
“I graduated from the school at 4600 Fairlawn Pass,” he said.
That would be Snider, where Bowen not only starred as a running back in the late 1990s and early 2000s but also served as an assistant coach for 18 years, helping the Panthers win the Class 5A state championship in 2015. Now, he’s tasked with rebuilding the Panthers’ Spuller Stadium roommate and ending Northrop’s string of 25 consecutive losses to their chief rivals, a streak that began during Bowen’s senior season.
For those who want to know Bowen’s plan to get the Bruins back into contention in the SAC, the new coach has a simple message.
“Let’s get to work,” said Bowen, who succeeds Jason Doerffler, the new head coach at Leo. “You can’t just go out there and worry about the past, you have to know we’re building towards the future. We got 60-something freshmen, a host of other great athletes here. … Don’t worry about the past. The past is the past.”
Bowen, 39, who was most recently the offensive coordinator at Snider, inherits a team that went 3-7 last season. Stars CJ Davis and Julante Hinton give the program a foundation, but the Bruins have the weight of history against them: They have not had a winning season since 2003 and boast only one sectional title in their history, won in 1999.
But the Northrop administration believes in Bowen. Hiring a new football coach was an early priority for principal Adam Swinford, who was approved for the position in March. He believes the Bruins found the right man.
“You’re getting a gentleman I’ve known for a long time and seen him grow,” Swinford said. “You’re getting a good man, you’re getting a good person and you’re getting someone who is going to mold and shape your sons or daughters the way it should be. We’re on to something special here at Northrop.We’re very, very excited for the future.”
When asked how he would go about building his program, Bowen ticked off a list of mentors – Kurt Tippmann, Doug Dinan, Russ Isaacs, Russ Bush – from whom he would draw inspiration. For his part, Tippmann, who worked with Bowen when the latter was a player and a coach with the Panthers, believes his former assistant is ready for this opportunity.
“He’s a really hard-working coach,” said Tippmann, Snider’s head coach. “He’s well-prepared for that job because of how much work and dedication he’s shown in our program over the years. He does a great job just relating to kids. … Every running back he’s worked with over the years expresses that sense of admiration and appreciation for the time and the things he’s done for them as he works with them over the course of four years. He’s had a positive impact on a lot of young men over the years.”
But being on the opposite sideline from Bowen will not feel natural for Tippmann.
“I saw a picture of him on the internet wearing orange and it was weird,” Tippmann said, laughing.
Northrop’s summer practices start today, and Bowen’s first order of business will be developing trust and relationships with his players. Only then, he said, will he start implementing the on-field scheme he plans to utilize with the Bruins. There are only 107 days until he leads the Bruins against his alma mater on Sept. 30.
“That’s going to be emotional,” said Bowen, who ran for more than 1,200 yards and scored 22 touchdowns with Snider in 2000. “I spent 22 years of my life there. ... Those kids, I just got done coaching half of them at the regional track meet. So, it’s going to be emotional, but we have to do our job. They’re trying to win a ballgame, I’m trying to win a ballgame. It’s all love, but I’m trying to win a ballgame.”