COLUMBIA CITY – Lydia Herald’s first goal against Columbia City gave Northrop an early lead on Wednesday evening.
Her second goal allowed the Bruins to retake the lead.
Her third made Northrop history.
At 26:34 in the second half, with the Bruins already leading by two goals in an eventual 5-1 victory, Herald raced down the field with the ball, several Columbia City defenders chasing behind her. She threaded the ball through the legs of Columbia City goalie Faith Frey for her 88th career goal, passing the previous Northrop record of 87.
“I feel really good, I’m really proud of my teammates, I couldn’t have done it without all of them helping me,” the senior captain said moments after posing for photos, weighed down by as many soccer balls as her teammates could fit in her arms.
Northrop (4-0) won each of its first three matches of the season by identical 6-0 scores, so the first half at Columbia City (1-2) was, by comparison, tightly contested. The Bruins had threatened several times in the early minutes, and in the 18th minute Herald feinted left and took a left-footed chip shot that sailed past Frey’s outstretched hand and into the bottom right corner of the net to put Northrop up 1-0.
At 14:25 in the first half, Columbia City junior forward Addison Baxter put away the first goal scored on the Bruins all season. Her initial shot bounced off the far post, but she followed the shot and knocked the ricochet into the back of the net with her knee to tie the game.
“Addison is a great individual, we had a game plan for her,” Northrop coach Jay Glogowski said. “She’s a really physical, aggressive player, she’s got a good touch on the ball, a good vision on the field. I really love the aggressive style she has. I think she’s going to do great things this year, and in her senior year she’s going to be spectacular.”
Herald put the Bruins back up 2-1 with just over six minutes to go before halftime, this time with an assist by Nuri Sibri-Carmona.
In the second half, Northrop hit the scoring stride the Bruins showed against DeKalb, Norwell and Concordia already this season. In the seventh minute of the half, Sibri-Carmona scored, assisted by Chaya Sirivath. Seven minutes later, Herald scored her record-breaking goal to put Northrop up 4-1, and right after the water break in the middle of the half Northrop freshman midfielder Violeta Fuentes booted a long shot that bounced right in front of the Columbia City goal and into the corner of the net.
“In the second half we talked about two-touch soccer, how to distribute the ball quicker, not holding onto it longer, and we really executed that in the second half,” Glogowski said. “The defense really stepped up in the backfield, didn’t let any penetrating balls get to Val (Cruz). Each game that we played before this we were up 4-0 at half, and just up 2-1 at half I was really proud of how we responded.”
Glogowski said he doesn’t mind that an opponent finally scored on his team.
“I look at that goal as somewhat of a positive thing. Obviously we always want a clean slate, but it was like a monkey on their back, and now it’s happened. Good,” Glogowski said. “They can move on, get better, and not worry about keeping a clean sheet for every single game.”