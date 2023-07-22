On Aug. 18, Carroll football will hit the road for its season opener. But instead of facing off against a conference opponent, as the Chargers have done every year since joining the SAC in 2015, they will travel to Fishers to take on fellow Class 6A power Hamilton Southeastern. That’s the same team Carroll beat in a 21-15 semistate classic last fall to earn the first state championship game appearance in program history.
“Not only is that circled on our calendar, but it’s circled on their calendar, I’m sure,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said at northeast Indiana football media day Friday at Empowered Sports Club. “We’ll have to be good Week 1. Playing those (Indianapolis) schools, which are big schools, which are typically great-tradition programs, … if we want to aspire to compete at that highest level, we have to play those schools. So the playoffs, the regionals, the semistates are not eye-opening shocks to our system.”
The Chargers have a chance to play two such games this season – they will also face 2018 Class 6A state champion Warren Central at home in Week 2 – because of the new format of the SAC this season, which has split the 10-team league into two divisions: Carroll, Homestead, Snider, Bishop Dwenger and Northrop in Division A, and Bishop Luers, Concordia, Wayne, South Side and North Side in Division B. The teams will play all four of their divisional opponents and three divisional crossover games, leaving them two weeks free at the start of the season for nonconference.
Some of the league’s other top teams have, like Carroll, taken the opportunity to schedule clashes against the state’s biggest, baddest teams. Homestead, for example, will challenge itself with games against Carmel and Noblesville before getting into conference play; Snider will face Warren Central and Northeast 8 foe East Noble; and North Side will head to the Circle City to face Class 6A Lawrence Central in Week 2 after opening the season against 2021 4A semistate champion Northridge.
“Knowing that we get to play the biggest school in the state of Indiana Week 1, that’s always in the back of (the players’) minds,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “We’re telling them, ‘Look, you better be ready. You’re going to have to be ready Game 1.’ It’s a big school, it’s an Indy school, it’s a school we could potentially see in the playoffs, those are some motivating factors.”
These aren’t just hypothetical matchups, either: Homestead faced both of its opening opponents in the 2019 state tournament
Bishop Dwenger is doing more than just taking on teams it might play in the postseason. The Saints are playing up a level with a home game against Class 6A Brownsburg, coming off a 10-2 season, in Week 1 and then traveling to Cincinnati in Week 2 to face perennial Ohio power Archbishop Moeller, alma mater of 15 NFL players, including current Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard.
The Saints are trying to take a page from the playbook run by Cathedral in the early 2010s, when it won five straight state titles in Class 4A and Class 5A while averaging 4.4 losses per year because of its absurdly difficult regular-season schedules, often featuring games in Kentucky or Ohio.
“We go into those games looking to get better and at the same time seeing where we’re at,” Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said. “You just turn the knob to full blast from the very beginning. Our thought with that is hopefully when we roll into North Side or Carroll or Homestead and the list goes on, that the game is already fast, already physical, we’ve already experienced a tremendous level of talent.
“We’re looking forward to it. In our offseason, it’s since Day 1, how much harder we have to work.”
Not every SAC team is facing foes from the capital, however. Bishop Luers is taking on a pair of NE8 teams in East Noble and New Haven and the Bulldogs are also taking on Northrop. Wayne had some trouble finding a nonconference opponent and, after hosting Crispus Attucks in Week 1, it will face cross-divisional rival Northrop in a “nonconference” game.
With high-level teams like Homestead, Carroll and North Side already on its schedule, Class 4A Wayne doesn’t need to schedule another “up game,” Generals coach Sherwood Haydock said. Haydock would rather schedule the NE8 teams with which Wayne often shares a sectional, but many of those teams already had games scheduled for 2023 and 2024, limiting the options.
Nor is Haydock much interested in setting his team up against an opponent several levels above its own.
“I’ve been in this game a long time,” said the Generals’ coach, who has led Harding, Woodlan and Wayne the last two decades. “You know what helps your program? Wins. You need wins.
“Now if you go several years undefeated in the regular season and can’t win your sectional, then I understand, but I don’t think anybody in our conference has that problem. We beat each other up.”