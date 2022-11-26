INDIANAPOLIS – Ahead of the Class A football final, Adams Central coach Michael Mosser said his team needed to play its best game of the year to have a shot against No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran.
But that’s not what happened at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, as the Saints (15-0) won their second straight state title and their 30th game in a row.
“We needed to play our perfect game, and we didn’t, that’s the bottom line,” Mosser said. “We made too many mistakes at inopportune times. You cannot do that against a team like this.”
No. 2 Adams Central (14-1) fumbled three times Saturday, and each proved costly even though the Jets recovered two of them. The first came on just the third play from scrimmage, when senior quarterback Ryan Black fumbled on third down. Junior running back Keegan Bluhm recovered the ball to avert disaster, but Adams Central lost five yards on the play and went three-and-out on its first possession.
In the second quarter, Lutheran senior linebacker Jaekwon Akins knocked the ball away from Black and recovered it at the Saints’ 46, setting the stage for Lutheran’s first touchdown. In the third quarter, Saints defensive lineman Jacob Roberts forced a Black fumble on first-and-10 from the 15, and though Adams Central’s Gavin Cook dived on the ball the Jets lost 10 yards on the play. Adams Central had to settle for a 30-yard field goal attempt on the once-promising drive, and that didn’t work out either as Trevor Currie’s kick went wide left.
The Saints didn’t play a perfect game, either – they fumbled the snap on a punt attempt in the second quarter, and wide receiver DeVuan Jones threw a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt that was picked off by Adams Central’s Braylend Reber. Indianapolis Lutheran was the more penalized team, getting flagged five times for 58 yards.
But an offense as prolific as Indianapolis Lutheran’s can make up for a few miscues. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis, who entered championship weekend leading the state with 3,907 passing yards, completed 17 of 19 passes with no interceptions Saturday for 278 yards (just a few under his season average) and four touchdowns, putting him at 55 for the season. Seven of those pass attempts were targeted at Jones, who caught all seven for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Micah Mackay caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
“He doesn’t play like a sophomore,” Mosser said. “He is a very, very good quarterback, we knew that going in. We thought we might be able to get him rattled a little bit, but we weren’t able to do that, we weren’t able to get to him. Their front line, offensive and defensive, are solid. We have a good offensive and defensive line as well, and they held us in check. That speaks volumes for them.”
Saints senior running back Joe Davis had 18 carries for 72 yards, not counting an apparent 27-yard touchdown that was called back due to holding. In all, Indianapolis Lutheran outgained Adams Central 363 yards to 282 and averaged nearly twice as many yards per play, 7.9 to the Jets’ 4.3.
“We just had to stay with them. We have a lot of young corners, and that was our downfall a little bit. But you can’t blame them, it’s a team sport,” said Black, who had six tackles on defense. “I was just glad that our team came out and put the performance on that we did.”
Junior defensive tackle Zac Wurm led the Jets with nine total tackles, including one of Adams Central’s three tackles for a loss.
And even after all of that, this was one of Indianapolis Lutheran’s least prolific offensive performances of the season. The Saints had previously scored 28 in wins over Indianapolis Scecina during the regular season and North Decatur at last week’s semistate championship.