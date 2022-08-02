Monday was the first official day of practice for seven IHSAA fall sports.
But for many football players, Norwell coach Josh Gerber said, the return of fall camp actually feels more like the much-anticipated end to a very long off-season.
“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. They know that, all of the sudden, they’re going to play somebody else,” Gerber said as the Knights practiced Monday afternoon. “It’s for real now. It doesn’t just feel like they’re practicing and practicing. It’s practice for a purpose and practice for a reason.”
While girls golf teams were allowed to play in their first tournaments on Monday, soccer, cross country, volleyball and boys tennis teams – as well as unified flag football teams – are allowed to play in official competitions as soon as Aug. 13. Most football teams in the area will scrimmage another school on Aug. 12, and the first Football Friday of the season will be played on Aug. 19 – less than three weeks away.
Gerber said the Knights had last week off in order to rest their legs. And despite the months of hard work in the off season, Gerber said the first day of practice still feels a little bit like Christmas morning – a day when players who have put in nearly a year of hard work start to see the rewards.
Norwell, which went 11-2 and won a sectional title in 2021, will play host to Bluffton for a scrimmage in just under two weeks and open the season at Mississinewa on Aug. 19.
Indiana teams are not allowed to engage in full-contact practices with pads until Thursday. Gerber said that his team’s biggest focus over the next few weeks will be working on their timing, while over at North Side, coach Ben Johnson wants to be sure that his Legends are well-conditioned and ready to thrive in the heat that often accompanies the first few weeks of games.
“That first game is hot. There are going to be three to four thousand people in the stands,” Johnson said, referring to North Side’s season opener against Snider at Spuller Stadium. “Last year we had a lot of cramping (in early games), so it’s going to be working a lot on conditioning so they can play 48 minutes of North Side football.”
Johnson, who said he was so excited the night before his first official practice as a new head coach in 2021 that he could barely sleep, said it’s still fun to hit this point as he kicks off his second season at the helm.
“It’s just straight football time. The kids know that June and July are pretty much for conditioning and the weight room, getting stronger and faster. But now they know that we are full-time football,” Johnson said. “It’s 100% all football, and that’s the really exciting part of it. They know it’s August 1, and they have 18 days left to get ready.”
North Side won the 7v7 Summit City Shootout at Carroll back in June – the second straight year that the Legends have taken home a trophy – but is also coming off a season that ended with a 2-7 record and a first-round exit in the state tournament.
But Johnson is confident as he heads into his second season as a head coach.
“I feel very excited. This year, everything is coming together, having a full off season and knowing what to expect,” Johnson said. “Last year, I was feeling things out, but now we’re just rolling.”
While many coaches discuss the challenges of serving as both head coach and head team administrator, Johnson said the sheer amount of paperwork was overwhelming.
“I feel more comfortable with the admin part of the job. I’d been an offensive coordinator for a long time, I’d worked under some great head coaches that did all that part of it,” Johnson said. “My first year as a head coach, I didn’t know that you had to do so much paperwork and keep up with so much paperwork, but now I’m going to be able to do it well and stay on top of it.”
Although these next few weeks are all about football, many local teams will share part of that process with their fanbases. North Side, for example, will celebrate “Community Night” from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday where alums, friends and families of players and community members are invited to enjoy music and food as the team practices. Bishop Luers will play host an intersquad scrimmage on Friday night.
“North Side has a rich tradition, and I think it’s a great idea to get alumni involved, kids who will be attending school here involved, other fall sports involved, to come out and have a good time, interact with the players,” Johnson said.