Bishop Luers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead and beat Adams Central 4-1 to claim the Class 2A Blackford Sectional title Monday.
It is the eighth sectional title for the Knights (21-8) and the first since 2012. They will play Westview in the regional round on Saturday.
The Flying Jets (17-8) outhit Bishop Luers 7-4, but the Knights scored the go-ahead run on an error. Mason West came into the game in relief of Travis North, and West was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits but no runs and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.
Class 3A
NorthWood
EAST NOBLE 5, FAIRFIELD 0: The Knights (12-16) won their first sectional title since 1995. East Noble scored three runs in the fourth, the first two scored on a Reese Rouch single. Luke Mast struck out 11, giving up three hits in six innings.
Oak Hill
NORWELL 14, BELLMONT 0 (5 inn.): The Knights (22-7) claimed their third straight sectional title and 19th overall in a rule-run shortened game. They will face the winner of the Yorktown Sectional in Saturday’s Regional.
Class 2A
Westview
WESTVIEW 6, CENTRAL NOBLE 0: The Warriors (18-8) scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth and added one in the sixth to eliminate Central Noble (15-11). It was the second time the Cougars have lost to Westview this season after being beaten 16-8 in league play.
Class A
Fremont
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 8, LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 4: The Braves (11-12) claimed the 17th sectional title and prevented Lakewood Park (12-12) from claiming its first. Blackhawk Christian scored five in the first inning, and Lakewood Park responded with two runs in the bottom half. After taking a 7-2 lead in the second, the score remained the same until the Braves tacked on a run in the sixth. They will face Southwood (10-16) in the regional final.