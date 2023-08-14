Top games

Sept. 8, Angola at West Noble: The winner of the division opener for both will gain the early edge in the title race.

Sept. 8, Eastside at Churubusco: Since the NECC switched back to the two-division format in 2014, when Garrett returned to the conference, either Eastside or Churubusco has won the Small Division.

Sept. 15, Garrett at Eastside: While the interdivisional matchup won’t carry conference title implications, the DeKalb County schools want bragging rights in this series.

Oct. 6, Central Noble at Eastside: If the Blazers don’t reload this fall, the Cougars could surprise many and win the division crown with a victory in this matchup.

Oct. 6, Fremont at Prairie Heights: One of the NECC’s most even matchups, the Panthers hold a 12-10 series advantage dating back to 2001.