Just as Monte Mawhorter stands as a fixture in the West Noble football program, the coach – now in his 25th season guiding the Chargers – can’t help but smile at yet another season with a Pruitt set to play a crucial role for his squad.
Coming off a 1,209-yard, 16-touchdown sophomore season, Seth Pruitt – following in the footsteps of brothers Jason, Brandon and Braxton – will look to fully secure the mantle as the Northeast Corner Conference’s top running back as West Noble looks to build off a third eight-win campaign in the past five years.
“I would say that he has to be one of the better ones,” Mawhorter said. “He doesn’t really have many weaknesses. He only goes one way right now, and we’re fortunate enough to have some kids that allow him to do that.”
Brandon and Braxton Pruitt both wreaked havoc on defense in addition to showing prowess running the ball, each notching double-digit sacks for a 2019 Chargers squad that finished 10-1. Brandon Pruitt also rushed for nearly 1,400 yards that season. At 6-2, 210 pounds, his size and strength helped him overpower would-be tacklers and blockers.
But Mawhorter considers the youngest Pruitt perhaps the best running back of the family.
“Brandon was big and strong and fast, but I think Seth is a better runner than (he was),” Mawhorter said. “He sees the field, and he’s able to make cuts and explode out of the hole. He’s patient, and he’s able to see the hole and shoot through it.
“I’m anxious to see how he handles his junior year. Hopefully he has a good, healthy year and is able to take advantage of the hard work he does.”
The health proved a concern this summer, as Seth Pruitt suffered from a bout of appendicitis that created doubt as to whether he’d wear No. 45 again this fall. Although he recently received his full medical clearance, Mawhorter noted he plans to ease his leading rusher from last season back into the mix.
And other players showed they could run the ball effectively for West Noble last year: quarterback Drew Yates, a state qualifier in the spring in the 110-meter hurdles, averaged 6.8 yards per carry in a 630-yard, 11-touchdown campaign as a junior; and then-sophomore Fernando Macias (5-5, 170) matched Pruitt’s 6.9-yard-per-attempt average (70 rushes, 484 yards, five TDs).
“I’m really expecting (Yates) to have a really good year, both throwing and running the ball,” Mawhorter said. “I think he’s doing a better job of finding receivers, but I know part of the plan is to have (Yates and Pruitt) carry the ball quite a bit. I know once they start keying on Seth, he’ll start pulling the ball and running the other way.”
And in terms of pass catchers, Mawhorter noted he has at least a half-dozen players capable of making crucial grabs.
“I think it’s just a really good, deep group,” Mawhorter said. “I don’t know that in 25 years of being a head coach that I’ve had as many kids with the ability to make big plays, but it comes down to how well you can protect. If (the offensive line) matures, I think this team can be as good as any one I’ve coached.”