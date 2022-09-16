Already seen on ESPN “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 plays this fall, Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson added to his highlight reel Friday night at Archer Field, running for 427 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 carries as the Generals topped South Side, 55-30, to pick up their second win of the year (2-3, 2-3 SAC).
Larrenz Tabron shined at quarterback for the Archers (0-5, 0-5), going 13 of 23 for 341 yards and three scores, with Jayden Morris catching six passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
CONCORDIA 24, NORTHROP 17 (OT): At Zollner Stadium, Eli Mattox connected with Ajani Washington on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime for the Cadets (2-3, 2-3 SAC). Northrop fell to 1-4.
COLUMBIA CITY 42, DEKALB 7: In Waterloo, the Eagles induced a second-half running clock after taking a 36-0 lead at intermission.
Ethan Sievers ran for 101 yards on just six carries as Columbia City (4-1, 3-0 NE8) stayed perfect in conference play. Tegan Irk threw for 120 yards for the Barons (1-4, 0-3).
NORWELL 59, NEW HAVEN 7: In Ossian, Drew Graft returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns for the Knights (5-0, 3-0 Northeast Eight).
New Haven fell to 2-3, 1-2 in league play.
LEO 28, EAST NOBLE 21: In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions used a stop on fourth down in the final 20 seconds to hold off East Noble, 28-21, in Northeast Eight play.
The Lions (3-2, 2-1) knocked the Knights (3-2, 2-1) from the NE8 unbeaten ranks, winning for the third time this year, all when scoring exactly 28 points.
Max Loeffler rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown for Leo, while Alex Holcomb finished with 17 tackles on defense for the Lions. Tyson Reinbold amassed 141 yards and a touchdown on his 28 carries for East Noble.
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, HERITAGE 7: In Monroeville, the Flying Jets now stand as the lone unbeaten in the ACAC, rushing for 7.4 yards per carry on 39 attempts.
Keegan Bluhm ran for 80 yards for Adams Central (5-0, 2-0), and Gavin Cook added 75 on just six carries.
Kobe Meyer finished 18 of 37 for 122 yards passing for the Patriots (3-2, 2-1).
BLUFFTON 34, JAY COUNTY 7: In Bluffton, the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACAC) outgained the Patriots 452-153 as Anthony Cruz (126) and Khamel Moore (122) both eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards for the victors.
SOUTH ADAMS 35, MONROE CENTRAL 19: In Berne, the Starfires (4-1) rebounded from last week’s one-point loss in impressive fashion, as Owen Wanner threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
WEST NOBLE 33, FAIRFIELD 7: In Ligonier, the Chargers knocked the Falcons from the unbeaten ranks, taking a 26-0 lead after three quarters. Seth Pruitt’s 19 rushing attempts yielded 124 yards and three scores for West Noble (4-1, 1-1 NECC Big).
EASTSIDE 35, GARRETT 12: In Garrett, the Blazers claimed the Train Trophy for the seventh straight year.
Eastside (3-2) got 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Dax Holman and 116 yards rushing and two scores from Carsen Jacobs.
Robert Koskie led all rushers with 134 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Railroaders (0-5).
ANGOLA 40, LAKELAND 21: In LaGrange, the Hornets led 33-0 midway through the third quarter thanks to three scores from Andre Tagliaferri. Angola (3-2, 2-0) stands as the only team without a loss in the NECC’s Big School Division.
NORTHWOOD 42, WARSAW 21: In Nappanee, the Class 4A, No. 5 Panthers outscored the Tigers 21-0 in the second quarter to claim the battle of unbeatens. German Flores-Ortega scored two touchdowns for Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 Northern Lakes Conference).