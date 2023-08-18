The talk entering the 2023 high school football season has revolved around the nonconference games that will kick off the season.
There’s good reason for that: SAC teams, which have not been able to play regular-season nonconference games in nearly a decade, were ambitious as they scheduled the first two weeks of the season.
Carroll will open with a rematch of last year’s Class 6A semistate championship game, this time playing at Hamilton Southeastern. The Chargers and Snider will each get a shot at nine-time state champion Warren Central. Homestead will play host to Carmel, the largest school in the state, tonight. Concordia will face two of the top preseason teams in Class 2A (No. 6 Eastbrook and No. 8 Indianapolis Scecina), and in Week 2 Bishop Dwenger will travel to Cincinnati to face Archbishop Moeller, which is ranked No. 35 in the nation by MaxPreps.
But to make room for those blockbusters, other games had to come off the schedule. North Side, whose narrow losses to Snider bookended the 2022 season, will not see the Panthers during the 2023 regular season (though a sectional meeting is still very much in the cards). Bishop Luers avoids both Carroll and Snider this season.
As excited as players and coaches are to travel to new stadiums and face new opponents, some will also miss the classic SAC matchups that are on hiatus this season.
“I already miss playing Snider Week 1,” North Side coach Ben Johnson said. “That was a game I always had circled on my calendar each and every year, a game that I know the city always wanted to see.”
The league has been split into “A” and “B” divisions based roughly on school size and recent SAC success – Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Homestead, Northrop and Snider have been slotted into the A division, and Bishop Luers, Concordia, North Side, South Side and Wayne into the B division. Every team will play all four of its divisional opponents and three of the five cross-divisional opponents. The team with the best SAC record at the end of the season will be the champion.
A side benefit of the new format is that the first two weeks of the season will not have any title implications.
“I think this is going to build confidence for every team in the SAC,” Johnson said. “It’s almost like two tuneup games for your program. I know how we’re going to use it, we’re going to use to try to play as many guys as we can, to see who’s who, who can play at what position. We want to go into Week 3 at Dwenger at our absolute best.”
Concordia coach Tim Mannigel, whose Cadets will not play Northrop or Carroll this season, said he will not miss the large schools that fall off the schedule each year.
“If you want brutal honesty, I don’t think Concordia has much business playing Carroll on a regular basis, and I think it’s fine that we’re not,” Mannigel said.
While taking schools with much larger enrollments or decades of consistent success in the IHSAA’s larger classifications off the schedule is a break for schools such as Concordia, Mannigel cautioned that the schedule is still far from easy for the SAC’s smaller schools.
“In theory it should help, but I don’t know for sure that it will, because honestly, all of the teams in the conference are really pretty good,” Mannigel said. “Even the ‘small school’ teams – North Side, Bishop Luers. Wayne’s going to be really good this year. South Side looks to have its best team in years. Those are all good teams, too.”
While the SAC’s smaller schools can and have had success against their bigger neighbors – Bishop Luers went 8-1 in conference and shared the league title in 2021, and Concordia went 7-2 in the 2016 regular season on the way to the Class 3A state title – Mannigel pointed out that they aren’t necessarily the best preparation for the playoffs.
“These two games we have Week 1 and 2 are going to be really hard, too. But they’re 2A teams,” Mannigel said. “We always want to get our teams to a point where they can compete with any 3A team we will face on the schedule, which happens to be none until we get to sectionals. But here, now, we’re going to play two really good 2A teams, so we’ll see how we can compete. If we do, awesome. If we don’t, here’s where we need to get to. That’s a much more realistic picture for a Concordia football than it is playing a really good 6A or 5A team.”