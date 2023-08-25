With several football teams from the SAC testing themselves against powerful programs across the Midwest with the new two-division format, New Haven decided to test its mettle against the SAC in its early-season schedule.
The Bulldogs passed a second straight test, handling Bishop Luers 36-7 at Luersfield on Friday.
Mason Knoch put New Haven (2-0) up for good with an early 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Donovan Williams ran and threw for a score apiece for the Bulldogs. The Knights (0-2) avoided the shutout courtesy of a 69-yard touchdown pass from Kohen McKenzie to Wesley Javins.
CARROLL 18, WARREN CENTRAL 14: At Gorsuch Field, Braden Steely’s 1-yard plunge with 7:46 remaining held up as the Chargers (1-1) notched their first win of the year.
ARCHBISHOP MOELLER 57, BISHOP DWENGER 0: In Cincinnati, the Crusaders (1-1) led 42-0 at halftime to drop the Saints to 0-2 for the first time since 1977.
WAYNE 42, NORTHROP 7: At Spuller Stadium, the Generals (2-0) outrushed the Bruins (0-2) 374-104, with Harold Mack adding an 80-yard touchdown catch for Wayne.
NOBLESVILLE 42, HOMESTEAD 0: In Noblesville, the Millers (2-0) took a 28-0 halftime lead to stay unbeaten and keep the Spartans (0-2) winless.
SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH 41, SOUTH SIDE 3: At Archers Stadium, the Archers (0-2) avoided a shutout with a third-quarter field goal in their first game on their new turf field.
EASTBROOK 38, CONCORDIA 24: At Zollner Stadium, the Panthers (2-0) rushed for 385 yards as a team, led by Gage Engle’s four-touchdown night (36 carries, 258 yards). Carter Ripke went 23-of-38 passing for the Cadets (0-2) for 406 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.
LEO 42, ANGOLA 17: In Leo-Cedarville, Kaden Hurst and Aidan Monds both scored twice to give the Lions (1-1) their first victory. Hawk Hasselman ran for two scores for the Hornets (0-2).
SOUTH ADAMS 48, BELLMONT 0: In Monroe, Caiden Neuenschwander returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Starfires (2-0) in a game moved to Adams Central due to turf installation delays at South Adams’ Starfire Field. Bellmont dropped to 0-2.
DEKALB 42, GARRETT 13: In Garrett, the Barons (2-0) knocked off their second straight NECC Big Division foe to open the year. The Railroaders (0-2) fell to 6-6 against their county rivals since the 2011 season.
JAY COUNTY 14, HUNTINGTON NORTH 9: In Huntington, the Patriots (2-0) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Vikings (0-2) since resuming what’s become a Week 2 fixture in 2018.
COLUMBIA CITY 42, PLYMOUTH 14: In Columbia City, Stratton Fuller became the career touchdown receptions leader for the Eagles (2-0), who handed the Rockies their 22nd loss in their last 23 games dating back to the 2020 season.
WOODLAN 30, CENTRAL NOBLE 16: In Woodburn, the Warriors (1-1) took a 21-3 halftime lead as the ACAC finished a combined 6-1 for the second straight week. The Cougars (0-2) got a 41-yard touchdown pass from Brody Morgan.
HERITAGE 39, FAIRFIELD 13: In Monroeville, Kobe Meyer threw four touchdown passes as the Patriots improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2006 season.
BLUFFTON 56, MANCHESTER 14: In Bluffton, half of Braxton Betancourt’s six completions went for touchdowns for the Tigers (2-0). Alex Mechling capped the scoring for Bluffton with a 92-yard interception return.
MADISON-GRANT 52, SOUTHERN WELLS 0: In Fairmount, the Argylls (2-0) jumped ahead 28-0 after one quarter against the Raiders (1-1).
WEST NOBLE 20, WAWASEE 12: In Ligonier, Seth Pruitt rushed for two touchdowns, Jordan Eash had two sacks, and the Chargers (2-0) improved to 6-4 against the Warriors (0-2) since the neighboring schools resumed their series in the 2014 season. Mason Shoemaker threw for two touchdowns for Wawasee.
WARSAW 8, CHESTERTON 6: In Chesterton, Mason Smythe connected on a pair of fourth-quarter field goals for the Tigers (2-0).
Also
Dwenger bumped down from 5A to 4A
The IHSAA executive committee approved a football tournament alignment that will moved Bishop Dwenger down from Class 5A to 4A. The Saints, whose school enrollment is squarely in the 4A range, moved up to 5A in 2019, after winning the Class 4A state title in 2018. The IHSAA announced in 2021 that the typical reclassification cycle based on enrollment would be postponed due to the pandemic, but teams that remained in a higher classification due to success factor after the 2021 season would be reevaluated after the 2022 season. Bishop Dwenger lost to Snider in the first round of the 2022 state tournament, and thus will move down to Sectional 19 in Class 4A along with Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, South Side, Wayne, Leo and New Haven. To create room in the sectional, Columbia City has been moved to Sectional 20. Class 5A Sectional 12 now includes only Anderson, North Side and Snider.