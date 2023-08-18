NEW HAVEN – New Haven’s passing offense – featuring five-star Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham and former Concordia star Ajani Washington at receiver – drew significant offseason attention and hype.
But in their season opener Friday against Northrop, it was the Bulldogs’ ground game that carried them to victory.
New Haven running back Tre Bates rushed for three touchdowns among his six carries for 59 yards, Bulldogs safety Malik Farrow returned an interception for a touchdown, and New Haven was in control from the start on the way to a 42-6 win in the season opener at its own John H. Young Stadium.
“We don’t even have everybody in and we’re firing full cylinders,” third-year Bulldogs coach Kyle Booher said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, probably some of the most I’ve ever coached in my career at once. And these guys are hungry, they want it. That just makes them play even better. They’re fun to watch.”
New Haven drove into the red zone on its opening possession but lost a fumble at the Northrop 12 after a punishing hit on the ball carrier from the Bruins’ Donlaray Reese Jr. But the Bulldogs’ Konner Clark helped force a punt with a tackle for loss and New Haven took over at the Bruins’ 31.
Bates did the rest for the first score, running three consecutive times for 35 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown scamper for a 7-0 lead. The senior, who ran for 765 yards and eight scores last season, burst up the middle, then cut to the sideline and outraced Northrop to the end zone.
“I just saw a hole and I just hit it,” Bates said. “I just saw green.”
Clark recovered a Northrop fumble on the ensuing possession, giving the Bulldogs another short field, and Bates punched it in from five yards out for a 14-point lead.
The New Haven defense then struck again, when Bruins quarterback David Callison tried to throw a quick pass to the outside. Farrow read it perfectly, broke on the ball and barely broke stride on the way to a 35-yard pick-six for a 21-0 advantage before the end of the first quarter.
New Haven’s defense was disruptive at all three levels with Clark filling gaps up front, Farrow and Aaron Hoffer making noise on the back end and linebackers James Hardy IV and Korin Harris combining for three sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Bulldogs extended their lead early in the second quarter on an 8-yard run to the right from sophomore DJ Simpson after quarterback Donovan Williams had converted a third-and-24 with a 29-yard run.
Bates completed the first-half scoring with a 14-yard sprint up the middle with 3:40 left in the second quarter. He didn’t play in the second half.
“He’s awesome,” Booher said. “He hated when we pulled him out when we did; he’s like, ‘Coach, I didn’t get enough touches.’ He always wants the ball and that’s what you want out of those kind of guys is to be a workhorse.And he really did, he stepped up and made some big cuts and big, hard runs where last year I feel like he might have hesitated a little bit more. That confidence really shone tonight.”
Not that New Haven’s passing game was quiet: Graham made three catches for 82 yards in the first quarter, including receptions on back-to-back plays for a combined 67 yards.
After he made a would-be tackler miss for a 22-yard gain, the future Buckeye shouted at his sideline: “I do this. I do this!”
Northrop’s lone score came on a 19-yard completion from Callison to sophomore Jerquaden Guilford in the third quarter.