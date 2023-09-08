LEO-CEDARVILLE – The New Haven football team showed its explosiveness – on both sides of the ball – but perhaps more than anything, the stick-to-itiveness came out Friday night.
In a game that ended in a 42-41 overtime Bulldogs victory, capped by a missed extra point by host Leo, New Haven built an early three-touchdown lead, endured a bevy of terrific plays by the Lions that got them back into the game, and shrugged off a multitude of flags and 3½-hour game time to improve to 4-0.
The Bulldogs, by the way, haven’t been 4-0 since 2017.
“It starts in practice. We’re just building great practice habits, great game habits and practice habits, and our coach pushes us to our limits every day,” said the Bulldogs’ Mylan Graham, who was one of the many heroes in a celebratory post-game atmosphere on the field. “We just come ready to play.”
Graham caught an 11-yard overtime touchdown pass – his third touchdown of the game – and the Ohio State recruit felt surely the night would end in victory.
He was correct.
“When I caught that ball, in my head, I knew we won this game,” he said.
Still, though, Leo’s Anthony Nicklow followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run.
It wasn’t until the extra-point attempt by Riley Stewart sailed barely wide that the New Haven fans could finally celebrate a night that seemed as if it might never end.
Graham caught eight passes for 145 yards, including a 65-yard catch on the first drive that helped propel the Bulldogs to an early 20-0 lead. His teammate, Ajani Washington, caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Donovan Williams completed 15 of 27 passes for 254 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for a touchdown.
“We’ve just got to build off this. This game means nothing now. Now we’re on to next week,” Graham said. “We’re just going to keep practicing hard and building good habits.”
Leo’s comeback began on the shoulders of Kaden Hurst, who returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-7, then followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run.
For the Lions (2-2), quarterback Kylar Decker completed 13 of 32 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Brock Schott had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Landin Hoeppner’s touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter forced overtime.
Hoeppner had two catches for 59 receiving yards and also followed his touchdown with a defensive interception that sent the home crowd into a tizzy.
The Lions had other notable plays, too, including a hook-and-lateral that resulted in a Schott touchdown to cut New Haven’s lead to 35-28 with 5:52 left in the game.
Both teams’ running backs excelled; New Haven’s Tre Bates rushed for 158 yards and Leo’s Brett Fuller rushed for 137 and a touchdown.
Next week, New Haven faces Norwell and Leo is at East Noble.