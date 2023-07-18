Before 2023, no Indiana Football Hall of Fame induction class had included more than four members from Region 3, the administrative district that includes Fort Wayne.
But this year, there was some catching up to do. Nine new members – seven players and two coaches – from Fort Wayne were officially inducted to the Hall of Fame at Goeglein’s Banquet Hall on Monday night.
“I was humbled – these are some ballers and studs that I’m getting inducted with,” said Trai Essex, a Harding offensive lineman who went on to play at Northwestern and in the NFL, primarily for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It was quite the honor. First of all, I didn’t know that they thought of me in that way, but I’m glad that they did.”
Dean Pantazi, who served as the master of ceremonies, opened the evening by noting that the recognition was long overdue for some, a little overdue for others and right on time for the rest.
Nobody had waited longer for the honor than the family of Johnny Bright, a halfback and linebacker who graduated from Central High School in 1947 and went on to star at Drake and with the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.
Bright, who died in 1983, was already a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame, the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Sports Hall of Fame.
Bright was introduced by his granddaughters Bre and Maura Johnson.
Bright was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles – and would’ve been the team’s first black player – but didn’t know if he would be treated fairly and respectfully as a black man in the NFL, so he instead opted to play in Canada, where he also had a successful career as a teacher, coach and school administrator.
The six other inductees being recognized as players, including Essex, all made it to the NFL:
• Wayne’s Jason Baker was a punter at Iowa and played in the NFL for 12 years, the majority of those with the Carolina Panthers.
• Snider running back Vaughn Dunbar starred at Indiana and played three seasons for the New Orleans Saints.
• Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Jason Fabini went on to play at Cincinnati and was in the NFL from 1998 to 2008, with the majority of that time spent with the New York Jets.
• South Side’s Bernard Pollard was a three-year starter at safety at Purdue and played for four NFL teams between 2006 and 2014.
• Bishop Luers’ Anthony Spencer, who also went to Purdue, was a defensie end for the Cowboys from 2007 to 2014 and the Saints in 2015.
Multiple players thanked teachers and administrators who refused to let them fall through the cracks and kept their football careers on track.
“I had people who took a personal interest in me. And it’s very important that we as a community put our arms around the kids, because it matters,” Dunbar said during his induction remarks. “You’ll never know what you might say or do that may be the turning point for that kid.”
In his speech, Baker noted the he wasn’t even recognized as an all-conference player as a senior at Wayne, and acknowledged that he had teammates who were much more significant players in the Generals’ success.
“There is generational talent in this room, which I do not consider myself,” Baker said. “But football, and the way that my career went, demonstrates the value of progress over perfection. We all start in different places and we all have different tools, but I don’t ever remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’m second-team all-conference, it’s probably over.’ All I could see was the trajectory I was on. ... Kids have to feel that, and the game of football can provide that.”
Twin brothers Dale, who coached at North Side, and Dean Doerffler, who coached at Northrop and Concordia, joined their late older brother Buzz, who was inducted as a coach in 2001. He died earlier this year.
Each of the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s regions hold separate inductions for their honorees. The Hall of Fame building, which had been located in Richmond since the 1970s, had to be sold in 2021 due to financial difficulties arising from the COVID pandemic, but it lives on as a virtual museum at ifca-hof.org/.