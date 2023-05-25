COLUMBIA CITY – Huntington North softball coach Pete Eckert was searching for the words to describe the meaning of what had just occurred – a 4-3 extra-inning sectional final victory over Homestead – when a cacophony of cheers erupted from home plate.
The Vikings were posing for pictures with the championship trophy and at that particular moment Thursday, the team’s five seniors – Reece Douglass, Emma Helvie, Madison Ptak, Mara Hendryx and Kianna Jennings – were being lauded by the large contingent of parents and friends who witnessed the Vikings’ first sectional title since 2014.
“You see that there?” Eckert said, pointing at his jubilant seniors. “This has been a long time coming. Five seniors on the team and they’ve been starting since sophomore year, and they’d been getting beaten up here by Columbia City (in the championship game) here for two years. This year, we just started rolling.”
But there were tense moments against the Spartans, who grabbed a quick 2-0 lead but saw the Vikings tie it in the bottom of the first inning, then went ahead 3-2 in the third only to see the Vikings rapidly tie it up again in a Class 4A game.
Huntington North (26-2) got out of another jam in the top of the eighth inning, when Homestead’s pitcher, senior Ava Mejia, hit a leadoff double to left field. The Vikings’ defense left her stranded at third, though, setting up a bottom half of the inning that began with a line-drive single up the middle by junior Corinne Martz, then saw a sacrifice bunt by Hendryx, an intentional walk of Helvie and a winning RBI single to right field by Douglass.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” Eckert said. “They don’t have a worry in their bones whatsoever. I was probably more stressed than what they were.”
Martz, who was 2 for 3 with two runs as the leadoff hitter, was confident when she came to the plate in the eighth and it showed with her blast down the middle.
“I was just going up there ready because I knew I could do it,” the shortstop said. “I have confidence in myself and, I don’t know, I just saw it and I hit it.”
It worked out splendidly for the Vikings to have the top of the order batting at that juncture.
“We were at the beginning of our lineup and we’re very strong there. As soon as we got our first batter on, all we had to do was work to move her around and just be confident at the plate and not stress ourselves out,” said Douglass, who was 2 for 4 with three RBI and added she wasn’t even looking to drive Martz home as much as prolong the inning.
“Honestly, I just went up there and was thinking, ‘Just hit the ball and make contact, and let’s get Corinne to third,’ honestly.”
The Vikings’ Ava Poulson, who pitched the entire game, gave up seven hits, while striking out 11 and walking one. For Homestead (18-9), Mejia also went the distance, giving up six hits, while striking out six and walking two.
“Ava Poulson has come through all season long,” Eckert said. “She just comes in and throws. I have a senior catcher who controls her really well – Emma Helvie – and I couldn’t have asked for any more. They worked through some tough situations in this game. They had baserunners on and fought through it.”
Homestead’s Elizabeth Minobe was 2 for 4 with a run. Addison Fleming was 2 for 4. Claire Landrigan was 1 for 3 with two runs.
The Vikings advanced to Tuesday’s regional at Carroll, where the Vikings hope they won’t fall behind early as they did against Homestead.
“We started off kind of shaky – I started off with an error – but it was just us being there for each other, and just being able to pick each other up, and we knew that we could win this game,” Martz said. “Coming into this game knowing that we could win, that helped us a lot.”