GARRETT – When Bishop Dwenger went to inbound the ball, tied with Concordia with 1.6 seconds to go and the Class 3A Garrett Sectional championship on the line, the plan was to lob the ball to senior Preston Ross, who had already scored 21 points Monday night.
It didn’t quite play out that way: With two Cadets marking Ross, senior Samuel Campbell made the short pass to sophomore Aslan Nolan in front of the official’s table. Nolan took one dribble and launched a long 3 just an instant before the buzzer sounded.
It barely touched the net as it sailed through, giving Bishop Dwenger a 36-33 victory and its first sectional title since 2015.
Within moments, Nolan was tackled by his teammates and a good portion of the Bishop Dwenger student section: His teammates pounded on his chest and then lifted him on their shoulders before accepting the sectional trophy.
“I thought I air-balled it, but I made it, and I was just stunned,” Nolan said. “I had no idea what was going on. My foot was getting crushed. It was surreal.”
It was a welcome change of pace for the Saints (12-13), who went 1-9 in their first 10 games, a stretch that included a 47-44 overtime loss to the Cadets in December. The Saints were 2-5 in games decided by three or fewer points before dramatic game-winner.
“The guys, they kept trusting each other, they kept believing in each other,” Bishop Dwenger coach Matt Kostoff said. “As I told somebody else, I think we set offensive basketball back about 15 years tonight. And always when we play Concordia, they’re so well-coached, so it’s a good rivalry, they’re a good program, and the ball bounced our way.”
Neither team ever led by more than four points in the tightly-contested championship game. The Cadets (18-7) led 17-13 at halftime, and Ross scored eight of Bishop Dwenger’s 10 points in the third quarter to pull within 25-23.
With about a minute and a half to go, Concordia senior Joseph Tapp hit one of two free throws to put the Cadets up 33-32, and then Ross hit the first of two free throws to tie the game at 33.
Concordia junior Ajani Washington missed a potential game-winner from distance with just seconds to go, and the ball bounced out of bounds in front of the Cadets bench as Concordia’s Avery Cook chased the rebound.
It wasn’t always a pretty game: The Saints shot 13-39 from the field (33.3%) while the Cadets committed 16 turnovers, including several costly ones in the fourth quarter, when they were attempting to slow down the game but had errant passes sail out of bounds.
Concordia senior Alan Ter Molen led the Cadets with 15 points and seven rebounds, and senior David Speckhard scored eight points and had four rebounds and two assists.
Ross had 10 rebounds along with his 21 points, and Nolan finished with five points while Campbell and Stellan Ruston each scored four.
Bishop Dwenger is now set to face Twin Lakes (10-14) in a regional championship game at New Castle on Saturday.
NorthWood Sectional
NORTHWOOD 57, WEST NOBLE 24: In Nappanee, No. 7 West Noble (21-4) was knocked out of the state tournament by Class 3A No. 1 NorthWood (24-2), which won its fourth straight sectional.
West Noble fell behind 20-9 midway through the second quarter, but the Chargers pulled back and trailed 23-17 at halftime. They couldn’t mount a second rally, however, and were held to just two points in the third quarter.
Westview Sectional
WESTVIEW 78, CENTRAL NOBLE 65: In Topeka, Central Noble (18-7) trailed by as much as 26 points in the third quarter but made the Warriors (17-8) sweat out a win.
Conner Lemmon hit five 3-pointers to finish with 20 points and Drew Pliett scored 18, all in the fourth quarter. Sam Essegian added 17.