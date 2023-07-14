INDIANAPOLIS – Some people don’t take all-star games particularly seriously.
Snider offensive lineman Brandon Stuckey is not one of those people.
“I’m going to be real – I want to win. I’m going to be 100% honest, I want to win,” said Stuckey, who will be playing for the North team at the 57th annual Murat Shrine North-South Football All-Star Classic at Decatur Central this evening. “I know it’s an all-star game, I know it’s for fun, but I don’t like losing. I want to win.”
The South All-Stars beat the North 14-0 at Ben Davis last year, the third shutout in series history and the first since 1996. The South dominated the 2021 edition of the series, winning 45-7, and no game was played in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. The North won 25-24 in 2019, and the South leads the series 29-26.
“I didn’t know that we hadn’t won in this long,” Stuckey said. “And at the end of the day, I have a chip on my shoulder. I don’t like them right now.”
The South roster includes Evansville Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich, who finished third in the Mr. Football voting last fall. He threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Mater Dei’s 20-10 victory over Andrean in the Class 2A state finals and is one of four players from a 2022 state championship-winning team who will be playing for the South this year, along with Center Grove defensive tackle Ryne Roehling, Indianapolis Lutheran wide receiver Micah Mackay and offensive lineman Isaac Fischer of Bishop Chatard. The South All-Stars will be led by Center Grove coach Eric Moore.
By contrast, the North roster includes just one player – Valparaiso outside linebacker Peter Crossin – who won a state title in 2022.
The North All-Stars do not have any Mr. Football finalists on their roster, but after a mid-day practice session at the University of Indianapolis – just a day into training together – were already gelling on the field.
“This group is special. We all just have a good relationship already, and it’s only been a day,” Stuckey said. “It’s just connecting, laughing, giggling with each other, it’s pretty nice.”
Stuckey’s compatriots on the offensive line include Carroll’s Aiden Hunley and Leo’s Collin Butler, who was added to the roster this month. Columbia City head coach Brett Fox is working with the North offensive line.
Although the all-stars just arrived in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Fox said the coaches’ work began much earlier.
“Through text messages and phone calls and different things like that, the IFCA had some information that we had to reach out and get from these players so that it allows us to be intentional in contact with them,” Fox said. “It’s a lot of fun. They come in and some of them are excited to be here, some of them are nervous, some of them are questioning whether they should be here, do they deserve to be here. And then you get them out on the field, and all the sudden it becomes a little more natural.”
The other local players who have earned a spot on the field this evening include Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson, Carroll kicker Sebastian Lopez, North Side defensive end Da’Von Doughty, outside linebackers Luke Graft of Norwell, Maverick Summersett of South Adams and Josh Arntz of Columbia City and Angola cornerback Andre Tagliaferri.
“It’s been fun. Everybody has come together competing, everybody wants to show why they deserve to be here,” Stuckey said. “It’s exciting, because you see people you didn’t know in a different way here, that’s what I’ve been realizing. I’ve made a lot of friends here in just a day or two.”