INDIANAPOLIS – At Friday’s North-South Football All-Star Classic at Decatur Central, there will be one position group with a particularly heavy Northeast Indiana flavor.
Three of the North team’s four outside linebackers – Norwell’s Luke Graft, South Adams’ Maverick Summersett and Columbia City’s Josh Arntz – hail from the area, while the fourth member of the position group, Peter Crossin, is from Valparaiso.
Columbia City defensive coordinator Jeff Clark is leading the position group, while Eagles head coach Brett Fox is assisting with the offensive line.
“It’s kind of a change, because I would say Graft played majority inside linebacker, but he’s so dang athletic he can play pretty much anywhere on the field,” Fox said of Graft, against whom he coached in multiple Northeast 8 battles. “And Maverick is such a unique talent, especially coming from a 1A school, it’s awesome having him here. And then Josh should feel pretty much at home, because it’s a lot of the same things that we were doing defensively at Columbia City.
“I think it’s just a reflection of the linebacker depth in our region, because it’s incredible.”
Summersett was the only ACAC player named to the North All-Star team this year.
“It’s an honor, because I’m sure some of those kids would like to be in my position, it’s pretty cool,” said Summersett, who earned all-state honors and the all-star nod after leading the Starfires in rushing (866 yards and 18 touchdowns) and total tackles (112) last fall. But this week, he’ll only need to stand out on defense.
“I’ve played both ways my entire life, so it’s kind of nice to just play one way,” Summersett said after a practice session Wednesday at the University of Indianapolis.
The three days of practices leading up to the All-Star game, which is only open to seniors, scrambles many of the relationships these players have spent four years building: Some high school teammates are playing together for the last time, some future college teammates are given an early chance to bond and former rivals may find themselves on the same sideline for the first time. That’s the case for Graft, who has known Arntz and Leo offensive lineman Collin Butler as his conference opponents.
“Those guys have always been my enemies, playing against them for four years. But to really get to know them now that they’re on my team is pretty cool, to have a relationship like that,” Graft said. “Talk about the games that we played, our point of view and everything, is pretty cool.”
Arntz scored two game-winning touchdowns for Columbia City late last season, ensuring a victory over Norwell in the regular-season finale to clinch the NE8 title and then knocking Wayne – and his fellow North all-star, Generals running back Lamarion Nelson – out in the first round of the Class 4A sectional tournament. Arntz said he’s enjoyed getting to know the other linebackers, but he and his teammates for the week haven’t let those old memories linger.
“There’s no animosity or anything, which is nice. Getting to know (Graft) and talking to him about what he does outside of football is fun to do,” said Arntz, who will play football at Trine in the fall.
The All-Star teams wrapped up their second day of practice Wednesday, and while Arntz couldn’t guarantee a victory against the South on Friday, he could promise that the North all-stars were putting in as much effort as possible at the mid-day training session as the temperature hovered around 90 degrees.
“We have some good intensity in these practices. We’re hitting each other, we’re going full-go,” Arntz said. “The way we’re practicing makes it feel like there’s not a lot they can do to do more than us. At the very least, we’re doing as much as we can to get ready for the game.”