Dean Slavens told Churubusco track and field coach Zach Dock in October that the Eagles would win a boys sectional title in the spring.
Slavens, who coached and taught at North Side for 52 years and had been serving as an assistant at Churubusco, died in his home in Columbia City on Tuesday at 82.
Thursday, the Eagles demonstrated what Slavens saw in them, winning the North Side Sectional – the first sectional title in team history – with 97 points, a shocking achievement in a single-class sport for a school with an enrollment of around 400 students.
Bishop Dwenger was second with 83.5 points, just ahead of third-place Northrop with 83.
“I don’t know what to say. It’s been a wild ride,” Dock said, overwhelmed by what he described as the biggest win in Churubusco history, days after the passing of a mentor he first met as a kid competing in a summer meet at North Side. “Our coaches have done a really good job of getting them to believe they can compete at this level, because you take a little team, a team from a small town, 387 kids in our school, and we just won a Fort Wayne sectional.”
No athlete was more responsible for Curubusco’s victory than senior Riley Buroff. He opened the meet by defending his title in the high jump – he was the only athlete to clear 6-foot-1, and decided to call it a day in that event to focus his energy on the races to come. That proved to be the right decision when he won the 400 dash for the second straight year, this time in a meet-record 47.66 seconds.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season, that was my No. 1 goal and I got it,” Buroff said.
Buroff added to his ribbon haul by winning the 200 dash in 22.25 and put a punctuation mark on a perfect day by holding off Snider in the anchor leg of the 4x400, powering Churubusco to victory in 3:21.56.
The Eagles had several other athletes advance to next week’s regional championships by finishing in the top three of their events: Ethan Smith won the pole vault by a foot with a clearance of 14 feet, 4 inches; Wyatt Neireiter and Evan Palmer took second and third, respectively, in the 800; Brayden Bianksi was third in the 110 hurdles and Kam Rinker was third in the 300 hurdles.
Churubusco picked up additional points in both hurdle races, the pole vault, 4x800, shot put and discus.
“Each of those points matters so much,” Dock said. “If you think of the sixth, seventh and eighth places we got today – I told guys, ‘Your goal is to score three points for us tonight.’ And we did those things, and those all added up, combined with our big performances.”
But Buroff wasn’t the only multi-event winner on Thursday. Northrop junior Javion Westfield won the 110 hurdles in 14.57 and then claimed the 300 hurdles title in 39.99.
Leo senior Luke Shappell led the Lions in a dominant distance performance: Shappell won the 1600 in 4:27.26 and then the 3200 in 9:42.03, leading both races the whole way. His junior teammate Jaydon Steidinger won a wild 800 that featured multiple lead changes in 1:58.99, and the top six runners all finished within 1.07 seconds of each other.
Woodlan senior Sam Handerson won the 100 dash in 10.99 before finishing as runner-up to Buroff in the 200.
Snider, which finished fourth in the team standings, won the 4x100 in 42.34, and Northrop opened the meet by winning the 4x800 in 8:08.56, besting Concordia by 0.06 of a second while Leo was third in 8:09.35.
Bishop Dwenger racked up points in the field events: Saints senior Noah Johnson won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 4 inches, beating Woodlan’s Handerson by 1 and 1/4 inches. Johnson was also second in the pole vault at 13 feet, 4 inches.
Another Bishop Dwenger senior, Elijah Douge, won the discus with a throw of 152 feet.
North Side junior Jordan King won the shot put with a mark of 51 feet, 4.75 inches to beat the rest of the field by almost five feet, and took second in the discus with a throw of 145 feet, 2 inches.