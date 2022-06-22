Week 1 of high school football season is just eight weeks and one day away.
While local teams are still very much in training mode, North Side and South Adams raised some of the first trophies of 2022 at the OPS 7v7 Summit City Shootout at Carroll on Wednesday.
North Side beat Bishop Luers 22-6 in the Big School Division championship game, and South Adams, playing for the Small School trophy on the opposite half of the field, beat Concordia 25-10.
North Side also won the event in 2021.
“We’re obviously excited, any time you win you’re happy,” South Adams coach Grant Moser said. “But we know it’s about a lot more than 7-on-7 in June. We want this to propel us to keep working hard and see how good we can be this year.”
Fifteen teams – seven large schools and eight small teams (including the East Noble JV squad) – participated.
South Adams went undefeated against Woodlan, Eastbrook and West Noble in pool play early in the afternoon, then beat Central Noble 38-13 in the first playoff round and Garrett 31-6 in the semifinals.
Ideally, 7-on-7 should give a team a general idea of what its offense looks like in a competitive environment, and on that count Moser said he was very pleased: Silas Loshe and Brady Beall, who ranked third and fourth in receiving yards for the Starfires last season, stood out Wednesday, and Owen Wanner, who split time at quarterback with Aidan Wanner last season, “was incredible today,” Moser said.
North Side beat New Haven in the large school semifinals to move on to a finals matchup against Bishop Luers.
“Overall, I’m very happy with where we’re at as a team,” second-year North Side coach Ben Johnson said. “We haven’t been able to practice that much due to the weather. I’m just happy that the kids came together and fought hard, fought through some adversity through some of the games that we had and got the win.”
Junior Brauntae Johnson made plenty of highlight-worthy plays, which is hardly surprising for the two-sport star. But Johnson said Wednesday’s effort suggests the Legends have other weapons.
“Dylan Schible definitely made a lot of plays for us today,” Ben Johnson said. “Jaylen Ellis is another one that did very well for us today.”
Johnson also complimented quarterback Bohde Dickerson, a senior who previously played at Bishop Dwenger.
Corner Michael Dye capped off the championship game by picking off a tipped ball. You can’t return a interception for a touchdown in 7-on-7 – there’s only one end zone in the 40-yard setup – so he ran the ball back to his celebrating teammates.
“When I see defense do what it’s supposed to do, when they get an interception because they listen to coaching, that makes me happy,” Johnson said. “And when I see a receiver – and we’re trying to figure out, is going to be able to play, is he a Friday night guy or a JV guy – when he makes plays and he’s not scared of the moment, I get excited by that as a head coach.”