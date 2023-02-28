North Side coach Gary Andrews described his team’s loss at Carroll last month as “our worst game of the year.”
But Tuesday, the Legends turned the tables with a 79-48 win over the Chargers in the first round of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional.
“I thought we played great defense. We had a good week of practice,” Andrews said. “We got Jaxson (Fugate) back two weeks ago, and now everybody kind of understands their role. All year we’ve had people out here and there, changes every game. Now we’ve had two or three games in a row where we’ve had the same lineup, and that’s allowed us a little more continuity.
“Defense was really a big key. We shot really well – we’re not always going to shoot that well, but we can play defense that well.”
North Side (14-9) jumped out to a big lead over the Chargers (12-11), hitting six 3-pointers to take a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Legends lead 38-16, even though Brauntae Johnson, who came into the game averaging a team-high 21.3 points, picked up two quick fouls and spent much of the first half on the bench.
Junior Eugene Young Jr. led the Legends with 21 points and senior Brashawn Bassett scored 19. Fugate, who recently returned from a broken wrist, scored 13.
“I knew I had to lead my team, when things are on the line, you know No. 4 is going to come through,” Bassett said, referring to his jersey number. “When things are on the line, we have to lock in and do what we gotta do, and we did that tonight. We played the best we could, played good defense, moved the ball around, everybody did what they were supposed to do.”
North Side held Carroll to its third-fewest points of the season. The Legends’ 79 points is just two points off their highest offensive output of the season, an 81-73 win over Wayne.
“For most of the season, we had four of our best eight players out,” Andrews said, referring to the Legends’ injury problems. “I’d like to see how other teams would do with that many people out. I’m really proud of how our kids have battled, kept their heads up.”
Carroll junior Jaxon Pardon scored 22 points, but 14 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. Sophomore Drelyn Truesdale and senior Andrew Sinish each scored six points.
The Legends advance to play Snider (3-20) in Friday’s semifinal. North Side beat the Panthers 61-54 in December.
In the first game of the sectional Tuesday evening, East Noble also turned the tables on a conference opponent, beating DeKalb 44-40 after falling 52-51 in overtime during their regular-season meeting in January. The Knights (4-19) move on to face Northrop (4-18) in the early sectional semifinal game Friday.
The Knights led 38-29 after three quarters and held on to win despite being outscored 11-6 in the fourth quarter. Hunter Kline led the Knights with 18 points and Mason Treesh scored 12. Caden Pettis led DeKalb (6-16) with 20 points and Alex Leslie scored 10.
It is the first state tournament victory for East Noble coach Brandon Durnell, who is in his second year as a head coach.