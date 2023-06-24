North Side multi-positional standout Brauntae Johnson committed to play his college football at Notre Dame on Saturday morning at Traction Athletic Performance, putting him in line to join Jaylon Smith, Drue Tranquill, Tyler Eifert and rest of the litany of Fort Wayne stars who have donned the Blue and Gold.
Johnson, who was recruited by various teams as a wide receiver and as a safety will play free safety for Notre Dame, which he referred to as his "dream school." He is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2024 high school class, listed as the No. 161 player in the country and the 13th-best athlete by 247 Sports. He is the 21st commitment in an Irish recruiting class which is No. 4 nationally.
Johnson caught 69 passes for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior at North Side last year, helping the Legends to an 8-3 record, its highest win total since 2012. He also made 23 tackles and blocked a field goal, earning Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State honors.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson is also a standout basketball player. He averaged 20.8 points on 50% shooting for the Legends last season and added 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals per contest. He plans to play hoops for North Side as a senior and has been in contact with Notre Dame assistant coaches about walking on for the Irish and becoming a two-sport player.
Johnson chose the Irish over a list of 18 other offers, including from Michigan State, Colorado, Auburn, Cincinnati and Indiana. Prior to making his decision Saturday, he had narrowed his list to a top 3 of Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee. The Boilermakers and new coach Ryan Walters had been recruiting him to play receiver.
Flanked by his mother, father, brothers, sister and grandmother, Johnson donned a Notre Dame hat to raucous applause from the assembled crowd of more than two dozen onlookers.
"It's the family vibe they gave me, the priority they made me feel like I was," Johnson said of the reason for his choice. "Really just being close to home, (I) wanted to stay home, stay close to my support system and play ... close to home at a national level. I feel it's better when it's home, it means more when it's home.
"(Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman) is a great guy, a great, sincere guy, he's genuine. He wants the best for all of his players, he loves his players and he's just a great guy for me to be around, a great mentor for me to be around to be a better football player and become the best human being I can be."
