Jontae Lambert ran his way into the North Side record books this season, and based on that performance he has achieved another North Side first, becoming the Euell Wilson Award winner for 2022.
Lambert, a senior running back, set the North Side single-season rushing record by gaining 2,258 yards, an average of 9.8 yards per carry. He ranked fifth in the state in rushing yards this season, and is third in yards per game at 205.2.
The Euell Wilson Award recognizes an outstanding senior football player in the SAC in memory of the Bishop Dwenger All-American who died in 1992 at the age of 19.
Lambert was part of a North Side team that improved from 2-7 in 2021 to 8-3 in 2022. He was named to the IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State team and was one of three Legends to earn all-state honors, along with junior wide receiver Brauntae Johnson and junior offensive lineman Jordan King.
“It felt pretty good being noticed, being noticed in a different way,” Lambert said of the Legends’ improvement this season. “A lot of kids wanted to be a part of the team, and the brotherhood that we had, it was strict, but at the end of the day it was love.”
Lambert was a key part of a Legends offense that averaged 37.91 points a game – the most in Class 5A.
“There were times and plays I’d hand the ball off and there would be three guys in the backfield,” said North Side quarterback Bohde Dickerson, who was also nominated for the Wilson Award. “I’d be ready to help him back up, but I’d see him spin downfield for 30 more yards. So I’d chase down the play and make sure nothing happened.
“It was just fun to watch him.”
Lambert was consistent: He rushed for at least 100 yards and scored a touchdown in nine of North Side’s 11 games. He went for at least 200 yards in seven games, not including 195 yards rushing in the season-ending loss to Snider.
Statistically, his biggest performance came in a 50-49 shootout win over Homestead, where he ran for 305 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 70 more yards and another score.
“We all came together as one and just worked,” Lambert said. “It happened quick, but it felt good in the moment.”
Lambert set the North Side rushing record in the regular-season finale against Concordia, where he went for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
“The Concordia game, where we knew he was going to get the record, I remember I looked at him and said, ‘Dude, you’re going to get the ball as much as you want this game, we’ve got to get you the record,’ ” Dickerson said.
“That game was all the love, all the friends around me who supported me,” Lambert said of that Concordia game. “I really appreciated that, and it was one of the best days of my life.”
Now that Lambert has won, Carroll is the only current SAC school without an Wilson Award honoree – although the Chargers have been eligible for the award only since 2015.
In addition to Lambert and Dickerson, this year’s Wilson Award nominees include Luke Haupert, Snider’s first three-year starting quarterback; Nick Thompson, a Bishop Luers defensive back who was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State; and Carroll defensive back Jorge Valdes, who was the Class 6A mental attitude award winner.
“I hope every kid who gets an opportunity on the field, they take advantage,” Lambert said of the North Side players who will remain after he graduates. “I hope we leave a great standard for the team, and they make noise.”