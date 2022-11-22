NEW HAVEN – Darrion Brooks is a confident basketball player.
Consider the 6-foot-4 New Haven senior wing’s thoughts on:
His shooting ability after an offseason spent working on his long-range jumper: “I feel like I can shoot like Steph Curry right now. That’s how good I’m feeling.”
His defensive prowess: “I feel like I’m the best defender in the nation, I feel like I can guard anybody. It doesn’t matter if he’s 7-foot or 5-1, I’m strapping up.”
Even living up to the legacy established by his older brother, Keion Brooks Jr., the Journal Gazette’s 2018 Tiffany Gooden Award winner as the best player in the SAC, who now plays at Washington after three years at Kentucky: “I embrace it. It gives me something to look at, like see what he did and try to accomplish that and be better than him. That’s my role model right there. Everything he does I basically try to do, too. That’s my big brother, I love him.”
Brooks certainly has a basis for his confidence. He matured into one of the area’s best scorers as a junior last season, raising his points-per-game average from 11.9 as a sophomore to 19.7, lifting his shooting percentage from 41% to 44% and increasing his 3-point shooting percentage from 16% to 27%.
This season, the Bulldogs need him to take another leap, this time as an all-around player. With the team’s top facilitator and rebounder, Jakar Williams, departed for a football career at the University of Findlay, Brooks will need to fill those roles on a far more consistent basis. New Haven coach Bruce Stephens is bullish on Brooks’ ability to deliver.
“I think he can do more,” Stephens. “It was good having Jakar last year because Jakar was a great rebounder, he averaged 13 rebounds and he’d outlet to Brooks, but now Brooks is going to have to get those rebounds and he might have to push it up himself. And then his assists, he’s going to have to average at least 5-6 assists per game in order for us to be successful.
“In the past, Darrion would look for his shot even if he had to force it. I’m seeing him hit the open guy more, just making the right basketball play.”
Stephens, who is entering his ninth year leading the Bulldogs, has had discussions with Brooks about the need for more vocal leadership on the team after several years of lead-by-example types as the program’s key players.
Brooks has embraced his role as a vocal leader, Stephens says, and the high-flying senior has the confidence of the locker room.
“He’s really the heart and soul of this team,” New Haven junior Mylan Graham said of Brooks. “He brings leadership and he just really leads our team, controls our team and helps us win. … When Brooks says something, it matters.”
With Brooks carrying the load as a facilitator and rebounder, the Bulldogs are hoping to get scoring contributions from Graham, a five-star football recruit, James Hardy IV, son of former Indiana and NFL wide receiver James Hardy III, veterans Jeremiah Cottrell and JoJo Robertson and intriguing freshman Korbyn Hammell, who hit three 3-pointers in a scrimmage against North Side on Thursday. If enough of those pieces fall into place, the Bulldogs could contend in a tough Northeast 8.
New Haven went just 11-13 last season, only its second below-.500 record in the last seven years, but the Bulldogs were 4-3 in NE8 play and all three of their losses came by fewer than 10 points. Stephens has stressed the need to finish games this year, emphasizing free throws and defensive intensity late in close contests. When it comes defense, Brooks is once again a x-factor: On a roster which lacks a dominant big man, he might need to guard opposing power forwards and centers.
What New Haven lacks in size it makes up for in athleticism, where Stephens says this team surpasses any of his previous groups at New Haven. That has the coach thinking big, though he knows how difficult the task ahead is.
“I think we can be good, but our conference is good,” Stephens said. “I think we’re at the top with everyone else and those are my expectations, but again it goes to how we finish games and how we play defense.”