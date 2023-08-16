COLUMBIA CITY – It was a long climb to the top of the Northeast 8 for Columbia City. The Eagles won five or six games for five consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2021 before finally breaking through last year with an 11-win campaign in which it toppled favored Norwell 25-24 in a Week 9 instant classic to win the conference title and then beat NE8 foe Leo 27-21 to capture the program’s second sectional crown and first since 1993.
The knowledge that such seasons are possible for the Eagles, who won only the sixth conference championship in the program’s 102-year history, reverberated through the team during the offseason.
“It was totally different from years prior,” Columbia City receiver Stratton Fuller, said of his team’s mindset this summer. “We were always a 5-5, 6-4 team, so now knowing we can go 11-2 and do that – we just have the confidence now that we can do that every year if we just have the culture like we did last year and have senior leadership like we did last year, everyone doing their job.”
Now the challenge for the Eagles is staying on top and striving for more. Coach Brett Fox, who was overcome with emotion as he considered the enormity of his team’s accomplishment following the victory over Norwell last season, does not want his players to be content with what they did in 2022.
“As much success as we had last year, it wasn’t perfect,” said Fox, who is entering his 10th season leading the Eagles. “We want to still build on that and we want to still get better from where we are and we don’t want to be satisfied with being lukewarm. We want to be on fire, we want to be hot.
“Everybody’s going to be gunning to knock us off; we have a big target on our back this year so we have to learn to play that way and understand that and know we’re going to get everybody’s best Friday night because of our success from last year. We have to redefine that and be hungry for it every Friday night, as well.”
Defending its conference title won’t be easy for Columbia City, which lost 12 players who earned some manner of All-NE8 honor, including the dynamic backfield duo of Ethan Sievers and Josh Arntz (1,539 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns between them), quarterback Colten Pieper (1,512 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns) and a host of linemen, including three all-league players on the defensive front and four starters on the offensive line.
First-team all-conference center Joel Yager is the lone returning starter on the line and that could force the Eagles to do business a little differently on offense.
“It’s scary. We were such a line-driven team and such a big team up front,” Fox said. “The line definitely looks a lot different, … but I think we can build off that and have some guys who are probably going to be a little bit smaller and more athletic, so hopefully we can call some plays to highlight those things.”
Also back is Fuller, a first-team All-NE8 receiver who caught 53 passes for 860 yards and 12 scores last season, added a remarkable 22.7-yard average on 12 punt returns and has chemistry with junior starting quarterback candidates Grayson Bradberry and Zack Berry, having played with them since they were in fifth grade. Running back and return man James Getts also returns after garnering 1,295 total yards last season.
But what will make life difficult for the Eagles is not only how much talent they lost, but how much some of the conference’s other contenders bring back. Leo, in its second year under former Northrop coach Jason Doerffler, finished strong after a difficult start and nearly upset the Eagles in the sectional title game. They boast one of the best pass-catching groups in the state with four-star tight end Brock Schott, three-star Ohio commit Kaden Hurst and all-around star Kam Zeisloft.
“I don’t think there’s really any teams that can guard us,” said Schott, who holds scholarship offers from much of the Big Ten, plus Miami (Florida). “They can’t handle us so we should be able to do some damage this year.”
New Haven can match Leo’s pass-catching prowess with star receivers Mylan Graham and Ajani Washington giving defenses fits. East Noble took a step back last season with its fewest wins (five) since 2002, but returns a slew of big-time contributors, including running backs Tyson Reinbold, Michael Mosley and Dylan Krehl who combined to run for 2,028 yards and 26 touchdowns. They’ll rush behind junior all-state guard selection Zack Leighty.
Huntington North has a new coach in former Eastside, Wawasee and Concordia head man Mike Eshbach while DeKalb is trying to rebuild a prolific passing game that lost a number of key pieces around explosive wideout Caden Pettis, who caught six touchdowns among his 19 receptions last year, gained 22.6 yards per catch and added four interceptions on defense. Bellmont is led by two-time first-team All-NE8 defensive lineman Dylan Velez.
Then there’s Norwell, which rolled through its schedule undefeated last year until it let a 12-point lead get away in the final seven minutes against Columbia City. The Knights then suffered an equally heartbreaking 42-41 sectional title loss to Yorktown in which it led 21-0 in the first quarter.
The conference favorites last season had significant losses to graduation and top returning wideout/defensive back Cade Shelton is lost for the season to hip surgery.
Coach Josh Gerber’s team will count on new quarterback Drew Graft (10 yards per carry last season) to keep Norwell near the top of the standings and prove the Knights, who Gerber has built from the ground up since an 0-10 campaign in 2016, are built to last.
“It’s a new NE8 this year so anybody and everybody can win it,” Fox said.