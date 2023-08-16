5 Key Games

East Noble vs. Bishop Luers, Friday: The first iteration of what will likely become an annual tradition – early-season NE8-vs.-SAC matchups. This one pits the rebuilt Knights against a Class 2A regional champion.

Norwell vs. Leo, Sept. 1: Norwell announced its staying power in the conference race with a 27-0 win over the Lions last year, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.

East Noble vs. Huntington North, Sept. 1: New Vikings coach Mike Eshbach, who built Eastside into a winner from 2008 to 2016, gets his first taste of the NE8.

Leo vs. New Haven, Sept. 8: Four of the best pass catchers in the area – the Bulldogs’ Mylan Graham and Ajani Washington and the Lions’ Brock Schott and Kaden Hurst – will try to outdo one another.

New Haven vs. Columbia City, Sept. 22: Columbia City could be 5-0 heading into this game. The defending conference champs will find out quickly whether a repeat is on the table.