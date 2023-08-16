NEW HAVEN – Mylan Graham has high expectations for his legacy at New Haven.
“I’ve been at New Haven ever since I was little, so I want to leave a great tradition,” the Bulldogs wide receiver said. “I want to get us back to the winning culture we (had). I really want to be a legend, I want to be the student (other students) see in the athletic hall of fame when they walk in the hallway.”
The second part of that sentiment is already within Graham’s grasp. The senior is a five-star recruit, the highest-ranked northeast Indiana player by the national recruiting services since Jaylon Smith was roaming the field for Bishop Luers a decade ago. He’s committed to play college football at the NFL receiver factory that is Ohio State – Buckeyes receivers coach/offensive coordinator Brian Hartline wants to see him dominate this season, Graham says – and is poised to build on his explosive junior campaign, during which he caught 48 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns.
But the first part of Graham’s goal – the bit about creating a winning culture at New Haven – has proved elusive so far. As the future Buckeye was putting up those eye-popping numbers and head-turning highlights last year – a 95-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a pass to the flat against Eastbrook comes to mind – the Bulldogs were going 5-5, their fifth consecutive season with exactly five wins.
Graham is out to break that run of mediocrity and Bulldogs coach Kyle Booher believes New Haven has the team to do it this year.
“Absolutely, they’re equipped,” said Booher, who is entering his third season. “They’re physically ready to go, we’re in a better spot mentally, but we just have to keep going. We can’t ever be complacent or happy with where we are.”
The Bulldogs are anything but complacent. Wide receiver Ajani Washington, who transferred in from Concordia this offseason, could sense his new teammates craved success as soon as he began working out with them.
“We all want it,” Washington said. “Them being 5-5 last year, I wasn’t a part of that, but just hearing them talk about it I know everyone here is hungry. Once you’ve got a group of guys that are all hungry, it’s all up from there.”
But this is no bunch of plucky upstarts who plan to use pure will and drive to accomplish their goals. The Bulldogs have talent, and a lot of it. In addition to Graham, Washington is a two-sport standout in basketball and football who is getting collegiate looks in both. He will decide which he will play at the next level after the conclusion of both seasons this year. Washington starred as the Cadets’ top receiver last season with 39 catches for 759 yards and nine touchdowns while facing blanket coverage.
It’s safe to say Washington will have more freedom to move this year with Graham on the other side of the field. And if defenses want to load up on the five-star prospect, that’s fine with the rest of the receivers.
“Do it,” Washington said. “It’s not just me over here. We got a lot of guys, our receiver group is really deep. We’ll kill you.”
Add in running back Tre Bates, who rushed for 765 yards on 6.6 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns last season, and dual-threat quarterback Donovan Williams (1,701 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, plus 320 yards and three more scores on the ground) and the Bulldogs have the foundation of an offense that could be as difficult to stop as any in the area.
“I have not seen so much talent in one room in a minute, or ever,” Booher said.
Williams, who will try to cut down on miscues this year after throwing 11 interceptions in his first full season as the starter, shares his coach’s enthusiasm.
“The offense can be the best, the best in the state, I feel like,” said Williams, who is Washington’s cousin. “We have too much talent not to be good and our offensive line is going to be great, too.”
Defense was an issue for the Bulldogs at times last season – they lost games against Northeast 8 heavyweights Norwell and Columbia City by scores of 59-7 and 49-7 – but they return Chris Stewart and his 44 tackles, along with linebacker/strong safety Malik Farrow, who “runs around the field like a madman,” Booher said.
“There’s definitely some playmakers on that side, too, that get hidden,” the coach added. “I think it might be to their advantage as everybody’s worried about offense and kind of sleeping on defense that they’re going to have a chance to show people they’re just as talented and good to go.”
But while Booher is impressed with his team’s personnel, he has been equally as encouraged with its work in the offseason, when he and his staff pushed the team’s leaders to set daily standards and ensure the rest of the team stuck to them.
That has been a collaborative process and Graham, who describes himself as shy, has dug deep to do his part, working to lead by his actions and help his teammates improve as the season approaches.
The player described by On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power as “one of the most technically sound prospects at (wide receiver) to come out in the last few recruiting cycles” had plenty of wisdom to deliver.
All that offseason work, combined with the cornucopia of talent on hand, has New Haven itching for the season to get underway.
“We’re all ready,” Williams said. “The defense is ready, offense is ready. We’re all just ready for Friday night lights, the atmosphere, we’re ready for the fans and most likely we’re ready to take a W.”