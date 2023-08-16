Players to watch

top Players

Dylan Velez, Sr., OL/DL, Bellmont: The Braves’ two-way star notched an eye-popping 50 solo tackles in the middle of the defensive line, including 18 1/2 for loss.

James Getts, Sr., RB/LB/KR/PR, Columbia City: Will be a focal point after running for 732 yards on 7.9 yards per carry last year. He also averaged 19.9 yards on eight punt returns and gained 1,295 all-purpose yards.

Kam Zeisloft, Sr., WR/DB, Leo: At times overshadowed by future Division I players Brock Schott and Kaden Hurst in Leo’s skill corps, Zeisloft intercepted six passes last season, caught 32 passes for 384 yards and scored six TDs on offense.

Dylan Krehl, Jr., RB/LB East Noble: Churned out 832 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns at running back and added 79 tackles, including nine for loss, an interception and a pass breakup on defense.

Trey Bodenheimer, Sr., TE/DE, Norwell: With Cade Shelton out for the season, Bodenheimer becomes even more important. He caught seven passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns last season while also running for three TDs. On defense, he had 10 1/2 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles.