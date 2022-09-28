When Northrop scores a goal, that usually opens the floodgates for the Bruins, who came into their regular season finale averaging 4.8 per match.
But Class 3A No. 15 Northrop needed just one goal to beat Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday, and the 1-0 victory allowed the Bruins to finish the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record and clinch a second straight SAC title.
“Two years in a row is great,” Northrop coach Colin Jones said. “Last year, I went into the season knowing we could win the SAC, and same thing this season. Same group, we only lost four guys, so I was very confident in going into conference and winning again.”
The low score wasn’t due to a lack of scoring chances: Bishop Dwenger goalkeeper David Anderson saved the first shot by Northrop’s Namik Mehic less than two minutes into the match. Soon after on a Northrop corner kick, Mehic sent the ball into the 18-yard box, and Adel Algermi used a bicycle kick to put a shot on goal, but it was again saved by Anderson.
By halftime, the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 even after both teams had taken shots that went wide of the goal by inches.
But with 30:47 left in the match, Miguel Gonzales struck from the left and sent his shot past the outstretched hand of Anderson to give the Bruins their championship-clinching goal. It was his 12th goal of the season.
“I knew it was there, I had so many opportunities on the left side, I knew my teammates could pass it to the left side. I always see that gap on the left side,” Gonzales said. “And once I got it, I saw a clear opening for the shot, and I just shot it and it went in.”
That goal prompted a thunderous outburst from a large Northrop cheering section, and Gonzales’s Bruins teammates chased him to the corner flag and then to midfield in celebration.
“It’s amazing. The best feeling in the world, all my supporters, my family, my friends, they all came to support,” Gonzales said. “I love them all individually, they’re the best.”
“It’s great, I know all the boys were really excited, trying to get as many people as they could to come out tonight,” Jones said of the Senior Night turnout. “Especially with us being 14-0, we’ve never done that before in program history, so it was a big game for all of them.”
The game continued at a frenetic pace for the final half an hour, but neither team was able to sneak in another goal.
“I’m not going to lie, it was tiring. It’s tiring running for a full 80 minutes, I was cramping up, but we never gave up. Not us or Bishop Dwenger,” Gonzales said. “We don’t give up. They put up a great fight, and it was amazing.”
This was just the second game all season in which Northrop scored just one goal (the Bruins also beat Carroll by a 1-0 margin earlier this month). Northrop has allowed just 13 goals, but in nail-biters and blowouts, low-scoring matches and come-from-behind thrillers, the Bruins have found a way to win each time.
“It’s something I always preach to them, be consistent. It’s the key to high school soccer, especially at this level,” Jones said. “Whoever is going to be consistent is going to have results like us, being 14-0. You know what we can expect every game.”
Class 2A No. 10 Bishop Dwenger (8-6, 5-2 SAC) has now finished second in the SAC in back-to-back years, each time falling to Northrop in a dramatic conference finale.
Northrop will open its postseason against Huntington North (7-8) in the Warsaw Sectional on Oct. 3.
Bishop Dwenger will open the Wabash Sectional against SAC rival Concordia (6-5-4) on Tuesday. The Saints beat the Cadets 2-0 in their regular season meeting in early September.